PHOTO
Dubai: Dubai’s residential market continues to record strong levels of activity in 2022, with transaction volumes in January 2022 reaching 5,517, up 80.2% from January 2021. Over this period, off-plan sales increased by 187.5% and secondary market sales by 32.5%.
Average prices increased by 10.2% in the year to January 2022. Over this period, average apartment prices increased by 8.5% and average villa prices by 21.8%. As at January 2022, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at AED 1,085 per square foot and average villa prices stood at AED 1,250 per square foot. Compared to the highs witnessed in late 2014, these rates per square foot are 27.1% and 13.5% below the peak, for apartments and villas respectively.
In the apartments segment of the market, Downtown Dubai has recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at AED 1,958. Whereas in the villas segment of the market, Palm Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at AED 2,699.
Average rents in the 12 months to January 2022 have increased by 10.1%, with average apartment and villa rents increasing by 8.3% and 22.8% respectively. As at January 2022, average apartment and villa rents stood at AED 76,347 and AED 230,275 per annum respectively.
In the rental market, the highest average annual apartment and villa rents were found in Downtown Dubai, where asking rents on average were AED 150,723, and in Al Barari, where asking rents on average were AED 798,374.
Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai, comments:
“Growth momentum for both transactions volumes and prices increased in January, as Dubai's residential market continues to register record levels of activity. Looking ahead, we expect that market activity will continue to be robust, however, we do expect the rate of price growth to moderate.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.