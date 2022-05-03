Indicators of the week:

207.8 Million Riyals the value of 64 deals with an average of 3.25 Million / deal

deal 32 Vacant land deals worth 67.7 Million Riyals with an average of 353 Riyals / foot

foot 29 Houses deals worth 106.8 Million Riyals with an average of 471 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 207.8 Million Riyals during the third week of last April, with a decrease of 30.5% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 64 real estate deals with a weekly decrease of 11% and an average of 3.25 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 17 to 21 April 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the third week of April varied to include 32 deals of vacant land which acquired 50% of the total weekly deals with a total value of 66.7 Million Riyals, representing 32% of the weekly deals value, in addition to 29 Houses deals with a total value of 106.8 Million Riyals, two Multi-Purpose Vacant Lands worth 31.5 Million Riyals, and one residential building with a value of 2.9 Million Riyals.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the third week came through selling a Multi-Purpose Vacant Land in Al Waab zone at Al Rayyan Municipality with a value of 19.1 Million Riyals and a price of 950 Riyals per foot with an area of 1865 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a house in Al Gharafa zone at Al Rayyan Municipality worth 13 Million Riyals and a price of 762 Riyals per foot, with an area of 1584 square meters. Also, Al Waab zone at Al Rayyan Municipality witnessed a deal to sell another Multi-Purpose Vacant Land worth 12.4 Million Riyals with a selling price of 1100 Riyals per foot with an area of 1046 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were executed in the third week of April, amounted to 106.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 29 deals, with an average of 3.68 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price 471 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Doha Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 6 deals worth 36.05 Million Riyals with an average of 789 Riyals per foot, then Al Dayyen Municipality which witnessed 5 deals worth 12.6 Million Riyals and an average of 442 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Umm Slal Municipality which witnessed the execution of 3 deals worth 8.13 Million Riyals and an average of 403 Riyals per foot, then Al Rayyan Municipality which witnessed the execution of 13 deals worth 44 Million Riyals with a price of 380 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Khor & Al Dhekra Municipality that came through one deal worth 3.85 Million Riyals and a price of 220 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, their total value amounted to 66.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 32 deals, with an average of 2.1 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 353 Riyals per foot.

Doha Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing 4 deals worth 8.3 Million Riyals with an average of 927 Riyals per foot, followed by Umm Slal Municipality by executing 3 deals for vacant lands with an average of 301 Riyals per foot and a total value of 4.9 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Rayyan Municipality through the execution of 12 deals worth 32.1 Million Riyals with a value of 298 Riyals per foot, while Al Dayyen Municipality recorded 9 deals with an average of 244 Riyals per foot with a value of 15.7 Million Riyals, then Al Wakrah which witnessed the execution of one deal with a value of 1.8 Million Riyals and an average of 230 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Khor & Al Dhekra Municipality which recorded 3 deals worth 3.8 Million Riyals with a price of 227 Riyals per foot.

