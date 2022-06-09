UAE’s handling of pandemic situation, changes in business-regulations facilitating ease of doing business & revival of economic activities post-pandemic to complement real estate sector

Dubai, UAE: The future of the real estate market in the UAE, and especially in Dubai looks to be undeniably strong, where we have witnessed the continuous growth of this sector over the last couple of years. The main reason behind this is the UAE government's commitment and efforts in ensuring that all the main sectors are continuously evolving through different initiatives and budgets that have been implemented to help provide the best possible product to its customers.

New rules imposed such as the UAE Golden Visa regulation, as well as others which will be implemented this coming September such as allowing visitors and holidaymakers to enter and stay for 60 days as a standard and parents being able to sponsor their male children until the age of 25, up from 18 will be additional factors to help boost real estate in the UAE, to a sector which has already witnessed strong demand, especially after its recovery post the pandemic. Other types of VISAs expected to be introduced later in the year also include ‘Job Exploration Entry VISA’, ‘Multi-Entry Tourist VISA’, ‘Golden VISA for Real Estate Investors’, ‘Golden VISA for Entrepreneurs’, just to name a few each catering to the requirements of every expatriate looking to enter the country, and making it much easier for potential investors in particular.

Other great signs and initiatives that we have seen imposed by the UAE government, including the ground-breaking law announced a few months ago allowing foreign investors full ownership of their onshore businesses for the first time, to help facilitate ease of doing business for foreign investors and providing flexibility of operations for any business wishing to operate anywhere in the country, and opening the door to the establishment of more companies by investors of all nationalities. This also comes during a period where the economy is at its highest point since the Pandemic with all the main sectors, including real estate, tourism, oil & gas, technology and a fast-growing blockchain adoption all contributing to a powerful and well-rounded economy.

Arash Jalili, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Properties, UAE HQ shared his insights on the latest developments: “The country’s real estate sector has witnessed another strong boom in the last year, which is a testament to our strong government and country leaders, who have continuously put forth different initiatives to promote the sector and ensure that UAE will always remain as one of the top countries to live in. Whether it is its strategic location, the diversity of its lifestyle options, competitive pricing and attractive rental yields, overall security, financial stability or strong laws in protecting investors’ interests, there is no reason to not believe that the UAE will always be amongst the top destinations to either live or invest in for both current and future residents.’

‘Our mission at Unique Properties is to complement this growth by offering a diverse range of services so that we can cater to all our clients’ needs whether it is by providing off-plan investment consultation or residential & commercial leasing through a group of industry consultants combining their wealth of experience to deliver an unmatched efficiency and expertise, coupled with a dedication towards customer satisfaction, that will ensure the best possible service.”

