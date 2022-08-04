Peak accident day times are 6-8pm and 12-2pm and overall, the period 12pm-8pm

30-40 years old motorists most vulnerable

India, UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, Philippines top 5 nationalities involved in accidents

45% third party at fault

RoadSafetyUAE provides specific summer driving ‘Tips & Tricks’

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; The UAE summer is in full swing and with it the challenging summer driving conditions. Road users are potentially dehydrated, the roads are marked with tyre debris more than usual, vehicle maintenance is of key importance and the climatic conditions can pose further challenges.

Tokio Marine, one of the largest UAE auto insurers teamed up with RoadSafetyUAE to analyze their 2021 July-September (Q3) motor insurance claims data to come up with meaningful insights aimed at raising awareness and protecting UAE motorists.

Takako Matsuo, Head of Direct Business of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd states: “We collect a significant amount of claims data which we thoroughly analyze and we want to share the key findings for the good of the people and society in the UAE. In this instance, we analyzed almost 2,500 UAE claims data. The hot summer months pose a specific challenge to UAE motorists and we want to contribute from our side to keep everyone safe on the road.”

Thomas Edelmann, Founder & Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE states: “Tokio Marine is in a great position to share real-life data benefitting UAE road users. It was amazing to team up with the Team at Tokio Marine to jointly analyze their claims data. It takes great commitment from a company to go the extra mile to use their resources to the broader benefit. UAE motorists need to be especially careful in the time slot from 12pm-8pm and in particular in the accident peak times 6-8pm and 12-2pm, while 30-40 years old motorists are most prone to accidents. We cannot let our guard down, as almost 50% of accidents we get involved in are the fault of other road users.”

The detailed findings of the claims data analysis are:

Almost 2,500 claims data were analyzed

Day-time distribution of accidents show peaks at 6-8pm, 12-2pm and overall, in the time slot from 12pm-8pm:

0-6h 5% 6-8h 4% 9-10h 10% 10-12h 11% 12-14h 14% 14-16h 13% 16-18h 13% 18-20h 15% 20-22h 10% 22-24h 6%

45% of accidents are the fault of third party

Age distribution of accidents:

below age 30 12% 30-40 yrs 50% 40-50 yrs 26% older than 50 yrs 12%

Nationalities distribution (where known):

India 51% UAE 19% Egypt 6% Pakistan 6% Philippines 4% Others 15%

RoadSafetyUAE provides detailed summer-driving ‘Tips & Tricks’ in this section of their on-line portal: https://www.roadsafetyuae.com/summer-driving-tips/, with regards to debris, hydration, glare, hot temperatures inside vehicle, pre-drive vehicle and tyre checks, vehicle maintenance, parking, vulnerable traffic participants and more.

-Ends-

About Tokio Marine (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd):

Operating in the UAE market since 1976, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., is one of Japan’s oldest and largest non-life Insurance companies, which traces its roots back to 1879.

The company stands with a solid profitability and financial stability enjoying A+ (Stable) rating from Standard & Poor, & Aa3 (Stable) by Moody’s (As of April 24,2020). The company enjoys the sponsorship of Al Futtaim Development Services Co. LLC, which is one of the largest and most successful privately owned business houses in the Lower Gulf region.

45 Countries & Regions: Tokio Marine Group consists of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., 155 subsidiaries, and is engaged in the domestic non-life insurance, domestic life insurance, international insurance, and ﬁnancial and general businesses.

155 Subsidiaries: Tokio Marine Group provides a broad range of products and services that have a strong competitive position in developed as well as emerging markets, which are the core of the global insurance market.

40848 Employees: Highly qualified and experienced employees worldwide providing professional risk management and efficient claims handling services.

For more information, visit https://www.tmnf.ae/main/about-tokio-marine#

About RoadSafetyUAE:

RoadSafetyUAE’s vision is to contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities, injuries and accidents in the UAE. RoadSafetyUAE’s mission is to raise the awareness for proper conduct on our roads, in an engaging manner and on a broadly communicated and permanent basis. RoadSafetyUAE’s award-winning platform engages with the stakeholders traffic participants, governmental entities, the media, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) minded partners. ‘Tips & Tricks’ are the content backbone, provided for more than 60 topics of road safety, all specifically relevant to the UAE. More information can be found on www.RoadSafetyUAE.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director, RoadSafetyUAE

Thomas@RoadSafetyUAE.com