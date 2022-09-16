Better overall well-being and quality of life, secure job market and finances make UAE an attractive destination for expats

UAE’s wellbeing index grew by 2.1 since 2021, the highest amongst all countries – a reflection of the country’s economic growth, proactive visa norms, and improved job opportunities

UAE scores 68.2 on the well-being index, considerably above the global average of 62.9, followed by the USA, UK, China, Spain, and Australia

Dubai, UAE: The United Arab Emirates [UAE] has emerged the number one destination across Middle East, Africa and Asia, and among the Top 10 global destinations out of 197 countries to relocate for expatriates, as per the annual flagship 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 by Cigna the global health services company. With 4% of all global expats wanting to relocate to the UAE, the Middle Eastern country is the only country in the region to feature in this list, the survey revealed.

Now in its eighth edition, the annual global survey by Cigna says expatriates who move to the UAE record a longer period of stay in the country, when compared with expats moving to any other country in the world. The average expat length of stay in the UAE (4.4 years) is significantly higher against the global average (3.2 years) a reflection of the better quality of life, finances, and a more stable job market in the country. Post the pandemic, UAE residents are also more conscious of their health and well-being with improved scores across all health indices.

The country’s overall well-being grew by 2.1, the highest amongst all countries across the world. This has been due to progressive policy changes, new visa regulations, and increased resident confidence on the country’s economic growth over the past two years.

The findings of the Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 were unveiled at a media roundtable in Dubai in the presence of Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna International Markets for Domestic Health and Health Services.

“Cigna has continually invested in keeping a pulse on the health and well-being of people in the UAE. As with our surveys over the years, our eighth annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey has revealed interesting insights into people’s well-being – with UAE ranking among the best in the world,” said Jerome Droesch, CEO of Domestic Health and Health Services, Cigna International Markets.

The survey has also brought out critical pointers in the race for talent, as more employees evaluate their career goals, Droesch said, “Employee health and well-being has become paramount, and employers need to step up to create an environment where employees feel more cared for, supported and can grow in their personal and professional capacities. The Cigna survey sheds light on the opportunities organizations can capitalize on to build awareness, drive change in this direction and improve their positions as attractive places to work for,” added Droesch.

The top findings from the Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 are as follows:

UAE ranks well above the global average in overall well-being: UAE has scored 68.2 on the well-being index, significantly above the global average of 62.9, followed by the USA, UK, China, Spain, and Australia. Compared to 2021, UAE’s index has grown by 2.1, as opposed to a global growth of only 0.7 Physical well-being: UAE - 65.3, Global - 59.9 Social well-being: UAE - 67.1, Global - 62.8 Family well-being: UAE - 73.1, Global - 67.1 Financial well-being: UAE - 59.8, Global - 56 Work well-being: UAE - 71.7, Global - 69.5.

In the UAE, 56.4% of residents said they enjoyed high-quality family time compared to the global average of 45.5%. Close family ties continue to remain important for people in the UAE. Increased choices are enabling people in UAE to re-evaluate their lifestyle and workplace Employees in the UAE lead the world in workplace mobility : A growing economy, flexible visa rules and increased opportunities for employees, have resulted in a higher number of employees in the UAE changing jobs over the last 12 months (40%) as opposed to the global average (24%). Furthermore, 55% have claimed a desire to change their jobs in the next 12 months as opposed to 36% globally 53.2% of residents were also happy to take a less paid job, if it meant they had time to do other things, as opposed to 42% globally

Adopting new models to access health care: 52% of residents in the UAE expressed trust in virtual health consultation as much as in-person consultation, as opposed to 41% globally. This scoring ranks UAE among the highest in all the countries. UAE residents are also more willing to share data for virtual health (91%) as against 81.2% globally

While the UAE has recorded significant progress against global markets in overall well-being indices, stress remains a threat in the country as employees have complained of unmanageable stress and/or burnout due to longer working hours. The stress level in the UAE against other key markets is at 90.6 (74.1, UK; 74.7, Australia), with unmanageable stress at 18.5, compared to the lowest recorded figure of 8.1 in China.

The eighth annual 360° Global Well-Being Survey 2022 was conducted by Cigna in April and May 2022, covering 11,922 respondents aged 18-65 years across key markets worldwide. To read the full report, please visit the 2022 Cigna 360° Global Well-Being Survey.

About Cigna Middle East & Africa:

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 17 years in the MENA region, Cigna serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers and government entities in the region.

Cigna has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members. Cigna is servicing corporates through a partnership between Hollard and Cigna. Together, we provide health insurance for local companies looking to insure key resources and multinationals looking to harmonize their health insurance across Africa.

Cigna maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 74,000 people that service more than 165 million customer relationships and more than 1 billion customer touchpoints.

To learn more about Cigna Insurance Middle East, visit www.cigna-me.com