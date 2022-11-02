Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage network, has released its annual 2022 Global Luxury Landscape Report. Based on expert commentary from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members and in-depth research worldwide, the report explores what’s on the horizon as markets around the world transition from fast-paced activity— underscored by record sales, bidding wars and limited inventory—to a period that is more evenly paced, as high inflation levels and geopolitical events continue to play pivotal roles in the tone of the high-end of the market.

“Luxury real estate has seen a record-breaking run over the last couple of years, and in Dubai, UAE, prices have almost doubled, reflecting broader global trends. Locally, demand is being driven by the highly affluent moving to Dubai via their Golden Visa program, with many purchasing their second, third or even fourth luxury home in the city,” said Phil Sheridan, Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties.“Yet while surging demand has driven price growth and led to overvaluation in some markets, Dubai still offers among the best value when compared to major global cities,” he added.

“In 2021, investments in Middle East and North Africa tech firms, excluding Israel, quadrupled to $2.87 billion, up from $654 million in 2020, according to Dubai-based research firm Wamda. Nearly half of that went to the United Arab Emirates. As Dubai becomes a burgeoning tech economy and continues to attract global talent, we expect sustained demand at the top end of the sector. With plenty of land for more luxury development across the sector. Unlike other global markets, Dubai will not be faced with the same shortage of supply issues,” he said.

The Global Luxury Report spotlights the evolution of purchasing real estate based on lifestyle choices, preferences and migrations of luxury buyers, and how and what industries are putting markets on the map. Further addressing trending topics, the report explores real estate on the metaverse, design trends, and the top nine home amenities for the luxury buyer. It also examines the top 10 markets within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and outlines destinations to watch.

Included in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Luxury Landscape Report is an exploration of luxury lifestyle pursuits—including bucket list travel, the soaring cost of burgundy, young artists making their mark on the world and fetching high prices for their works, and how sustainability is fueling the luxury vintage goods industry.

-Ends-

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties is the regions premier real estate agency providing expert advice and support to its clients, across many key real estate markets around the world. Having started its operations in the region since 2019, the company prides its reputation on providing excellence to its clients through our professional advisory and support teams. The agency covers all aspects of residential real estate including sales, rentals, property management, investment consultancy, the acquisition and disbursement of property portfolios.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. It’s the “FOREVER Brand.”

For more info about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties, visit the following link below: https://www.berkshirehathawayhomeservicesgp.com/

For media contact:

Ronak Thakkar

Account Director, FleishmanHillard

ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com