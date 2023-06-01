Latest data from YouGov shows that a large majority of residents in UAE & KSA (71%) intend to spend more time in their country of residence this summer (June to September) as compared to the last season.

The growth in the Leisure & Entertainment sector in both countries has opened more entertainment opportunities for people, contributing to the development of UAE & KSA as more year-round destinations, both for tourists as well as residents. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that half of the people in both the countries want to spend more time in their country of residence in summers due to increased opportunities to indulge in leisure and entertainment activities now than before. This is a more dominant reason among KSA residents than UAE residents (50% vs 42%).

Many people in both countries do not find the summer heat bothersome and therefore do not plan to leave during the hot season (32%). Work commitments (32%), expensive cost of travel (23%), and family obligations (19%) are some other reasons for spending more time in their own country this season.

Even though people intend to spend more time in their country of residence, our data shows that most residents are planning to take a vacation of some sort outside their country this summer season, and only one in five (19%) do not intend to take one. When it comes to the duration of the holiday, three in ten (30%) said they will travel for one week or lesser, and just about the same (29%) said they will take longer holidays (of around a month or more).

The data however reveals stark differences between the two countries- with KSA residents being more likely to take shorter vacations, of up to a week or lesser (37%), while UAE residents are planning to take longer holidays, of around a month or more (35%).

A look at the data by age shows that young adults between 18 and 24 years in both countries are most keen to take shorter trips, while 35+ adults are looking at taking longer vacations.

When asked about their summer travel destination, half of the residents in both countries said they plan to travel to someplace within Asia (50%). Europe is the next popular destination (35%), followed by Africa (15%). Those taking shorter trips are more likely to travel to Europe, while longer trips are more likely to be in Africa.

*Results based on YouGov Surveys: Serviced on a sample of 2005 residents in UAE & KSA in May 2023