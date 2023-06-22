Toluna, a global market research, consumer insights, and technology provider, has conducted a comprehensive study focusing on visitor preferences and spending habits in Al-Madinah. The study surveyed people who visited Al-Medinah in the last 6 months hailing from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA.

The goal of the study was to examine visitor’s preferences and spending patterns in Al-Madinah. One immediate insight is that among those polled, 29% of UAE visitors and 37% of KSA visitors, reported a monthly income of between 15,000 and 25,000 SAR and there’s a similarity among the amounts reported as average daily spend per visitor: 11% of visitors from UAE spent around 500 SAR per day and 9% spend 200 SAR, whereas 2000 SAR and 1000 SAR share the third spot with 8%. As for residents of KSA, 13% spend 500 SAR, 10% spend 200 SAR, 10% spend 1000 SAR, and 7% spend 300 SAR

The reasons cited for visiting Al-Madinah varied slightly between the UAE and the Kingdom. Religious tourism and the opportunity to visit historical landmarks were prominent motivations for both groups, with 76% of UAE visitors and 83% of KSA visitors expressing interest in religious activities. Additionally, 65% of UAE visitors and 79% of KSA visitors sought to explore the city's rich historical heritage. Other motivations included spending quality time with family in a peaceful environment (48% UAE, 64% KSA) and shopping (57% UAE, 55% KSA). None of the respondents visited Al Madinah for business purposes.

The study also sheds light on how many days visitors need to explore the city: Three, five or seven days are the top-ranking answers for both UAE and KSA visitors. However, for the majority of UAE visitors (24%) a 7-day visit is the ideal period whereas 23% of KSA’s visitors think the sweet spot is 5 days.

The survey also highlighted some differences in accommodation preferences between UAE and KSA visitors. A significant majority of KSA visitors (73%) expressed a preference for staying in hotels near the Prophet's Mosque, against 66% of respondents from UAE. Another interesting difference is that UAE visitors are keener to stay close to major transportation hubs such as the airport (28%) and train station (30%) whereas for KSA, these locations are favoured by 14% and 15% os respondents, respectively.

This makes sense considering other findings regarding transportation: a majority of UAE visitors (48%) preferred renting a car within the city, whereas 65% of KSA visitors favored using their private vehicles. Public transportation was used by 41% of UAE visitors and 22% of KSA visitors.

The study also examined the most popular gift choices: Zamzam water, a revered symbol of the city, was the most frequently purchased gift by visitors from the UAE (79%) whereas dates ranked highest for KSA visitors (85%). Additionally, prayer items were a popular choice among both groups, with 70% of UAE visitors and 75% of KSA visitors opting for such items.

Regarding the frequency of visits, 35% of respondents from both the UAE and KSA expressed a desire to visit Al-Madinah twice a year, underscoring the enduring appeal and spiritual significance of the city.

Commenting on these findings, George Akkaoui, Enterprise Account Director & Office Leader MEA at Toluna, said: “The Toluna study provides valuable insights into the preferences and spending habits of visitors to Al-Madinah, highlighting the city's significance as a top destination in Saudi Arabia. These findings serve as a valuable resource for businesses, and stakeholders to better understand the needs and expectations of visitors, further enhancing the overall experience for those seeking to explore the rich heritage and spirituality of Al-Madinah”.

