Economic reforms such as 100% foreign ownership, ever-evolving visa initiatives, and the efficient management of the pandemic have been instrumental in creating buoyancy in the commercial sector. H1 2022 witnessed an 89% increase in sales value and a 38% increase in units transacted compared to H1 2021. Offices recorded a 19% increase, while retail sales saw the highest rise by 64% compared to last year.

As Dubai returned to normal, CRC recorded a significant rise in demand for commercial sales, with leads for offices up by 152%, warehouses up 139%, labour camp up 291%, and retail up by an astounding 674% compared to H1 last year. Highlight the sheer growth in demand for commercial properties and the trust in the current market.

According to CRC data, leasing transactions decreased by 1% for H1 2022 over H1 2021. However, the warehouse sector witnessed the highest growth at 142%, as businesses are growing as well as e-commerce setups needing more prominent storage places. Across all sectors, commercial leasing leads rose by 180% for warehouses, 136% for retail, and 114% for office spaces.

Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers continue to attract enterprises and record the highest office sales transactions for H1 2022, followed by Emirates Living, Barsha Heights (Tecom), and Dubai Silicon Oasis. For retail sales, the top areas were International City, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and Business Bay.

Many companies relocated their operations and employees from Eastern Europe and Russia to the UAE. While global companies, such as Meta and Visa, chose Dubai to branch out their business activities, mirrored in the significant rise in new license registrations compared to renewals.

Overall, the demand for Dubai's commercial properties will continue to thrive as many businesses return to normal operations, and new entrants head to Dubai to explore new markets and business opportunities.

