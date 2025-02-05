As part of the Skills Bahrain initiative, the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” has unveiled a new report highlighting the skills and jobs in demand in Bahrain’s accountancy sector. This report, developed in collaboration with the private sector leaders and industry experts, is an important step towards bridging the skills gap and unlocking promising career opportunities for students and professionals interested in this vital field.

The report supports national efforts to align workforce capabilities with labour market demands, enhancing the competitiveness of Bahraini talent. The report explores the diverse career pathways within accounting, ranging from roles in top-tier accounting firms to positions in financial departments across industries like retail, healthcare, and education.

It also highlights the potential for Bahraini professionals to gain international experience and contribute to major projects, through collaborations with multinational companies operating in Bahrain. Additionally, the report showcases the critical role of Bahraini accounting firms in providing training and professional development, empowering the local talent to excel.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Amer Marhoon, Managing Director of Skills Bahrain, said:

“This report is a significant tool that will help address the skills gap in the accountancy sector. It offers a detailed analysis of in-demand technical skills and identifies emerging job opportunities. By aligning with market needs, these reports enable Tamkeen to shape effective programmes that prepare local talent to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

Skills Bahrain is an initiative that operates under the umbrella of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” which seeks to fill the skills gap of local talent resulting from the constant changes and development in the global labor market. Skills Bahrain works closely with employers, education & training providers, and government stakeholders, to bridge the skills gap by providing its stakeholders with the necessary intelligence, sector-specific data, and necessary tools. It contributes to the transition from education to employment, and provides a clear path towards career development, therefore developing skilled and globally competitive Bahraini talent.