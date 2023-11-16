Fitch Ratings-Dubai: Most issuers of US dollar sukuk are continuing to adapt their documentation to comply with AAOIFI sharia standards, Fitch Ratings says. Moreover, sukuk that are not AAOIFI-compliant could face lower demand and secondary market liquidity as UAE Islamic banks are constrained from investing in them. This adds to the already low liquidity in sukuk markets due to Islamic investors’ buy-and-hold strategies, and limited supply. Fitch’s approach to assessing the impact of AAOIFI standards is generally on a case-by-case basis, as actual standards implementation and interpretation varies significantly between regulators, and institutions.



Terms in sukuk documents linked to AAOIFI compliance have increasingly stabilised in the past two years. The terms were added by issuers to accommodate UAE-based Islamic banks, which are key sukuk investors, issuers, and arrangers, and that have to comply with AAOIFI sharia standards due to local regulations. There are a number of sukuk indices and funds that exclude sukuk if it does not comply with AAOIFI sharia standards.



The majority of Fitch-rated sukuk issued in 2022 and 2023 have a tangibility event, changes to indemnity terms, and other clauses in the documents linked to AAOIFI sharia standards. The tangibility ratio falling below 33% would result in a dissolution event or the exercise of put options by sukuk investors to redeem the dissolution distribution amount, along with the delisting of the certificates, with potential liquidity implications for the issuers. Sukuk investors could have an advantage over bond investors in their ability to accelerate repayment before maturity. However, this remains untested in practice. Most Fitch-rated sukuk issuers in 2023 had adequate headroom against any tangibility event.



Most sukuk still create an economic effect similar to bonds, with close to 80% of outstanding Fitch-rated sukuk being investment-grade. Most Fitch-rated sukuk are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations, including bonds.



For large or frequent sukuk issuers (including sovereigns), AAOIFI-compliance complexities alone did not prevent them from tapping sukuk markets in 2023. However, this access could be more limited for smaller issuers, or those with low tangibility headroom.



In some cases, UAE Islamic banks were not able to invest in certain sukuk, including some issued from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, as the sukuk did not comply with AAOIFI sharia standards and guidance from the Higher Sharia Authority (HSA) of the Central Bank of the UAE. This limits to some extent the investment options available to UAE Islamic banks. For some cases, the HSA allowed UAE Islamic banks to invest in certain sukuk with the condition the sukuk is not resold in the secondary market. International investors that are not sharia-sensitive could also be keen to see UAE Islamic banks participate as this supports sukuk liquidity in secondary markets.



Global sukuk issuance slowed in October 2023 due to increased geopolitical volatilities in the Middle East, and the knock-on impact on debt capital market sentiments and pricing. However, issuance is strongly rebounding in November, as expected, with a number of benchmark issuances from sovereigns and banks. US dollar sukuk issuance for 2023 is on course to outpace 2022 due to issuers’ funding needs and diversification strategies. Sukuk standardisation still faces barriers due to multiple factors, including differences in sharia interpretation across markets. In general, sukuk take longer to issue than bonds. However, issuance could be faster if a sukuk programme was created.



Sukuk ratings do not imply any confirmation that the sukuk are sharia-compliant. However, Fitch assesses sharia non-compliance if it has credit implications. Fitch will continue to monitor changes in sukuk documents, including those driven by sharia, and report any credit impact in its commentaries.

