Dubai, UAE: Supported by the Expo event and returning international visitors, the UAE’s hotel market performed strongly in the first quarter of this year, according to JLL’s Q1 2022 UAE market overview report.

The uplift in overall performance was primarily driven by beachfront and luxury developments, which have been benefitting from strong leisure demand. Also, both upper-upscale and midscale hotels saw higher average daily rates (ADR).

Khawar Khan, Head of Research for the Middle East, Africa & Turkey region at JLL said, “Post-pandemic, operators may look towards adopting a more robust revenue management strategy to help owners achieve a higher bottom line. The resultant short-term impact may be a small dip in performance but it should ultimately lead to improvements in the longer term.”

In the office market, building on the momentum seen in the final quarter of last year, rents in well-managed quality office buildings continued to perform well. In Dubai, average Grade A rents in the CBD were up 9% year-on-year to about AED 1,840 per sq. m. per annum in Q1 2022. On the same basis, Grade A rents in Abu Dhabi rose by 5% to an average of AED 1,650 per sq. m. per annum.

Financial and technology firms remain the main drivers of demand for Grade A office space, with a majority of leases being signed by occupiers active across those sectors.

“Flexible workspaces are seeing strong interest from new market entrants, as well as some corporates who are taking a “wait-and-see” approach before signing long leases elsewhere due to the evolving market situation,” added Khan.

In the residential market, construction activity continued in earnest as improving sentiment and rising demand from investors & end-users alike provided developers with renewed impetus to deliver projects. Over the remainder of this year, an additional 42,000 units are expected to be completed. Improving tenant demand for residential units broadly underpinned the annual increase in rents in February, of 11% in Dubai and 3% in Abu Dhabi

In the retail market, certain retailers, particularly in the F&B segment, reported robust revenues – exceeding the levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, consumer spending on luxury goods remained constrained and this was reflected in a broadly flat performance for this segment in Q1. Overall, the easing restrictions and ongoing recovery in tourism continued to provide some respite for the UAE’s retail sector.

For further information on the UAE’s commercial, residential, retail and hotel sectors, please see the report attached.

-Ends-

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion in 2021, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1050 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca and Johannesburg www.jll-mena.com.

Media contacts: