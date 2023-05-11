Dubai – The total volume of residential transactions in Dubai stood at 7,615 in April 2023. While this figure highlights a drop in activity levels compared to the prior month, it still marks an increase of 16.2% from the previous year. This growth has been underpinned by a 42.5% increase in off-plan market sales, whilst secondary market sales have dropped by 2.4%. In the year to date to April 2023, a total of 36,946 transactions have been registered, the highest total ever recorded over this period.

In the year to April 2023, average prices increased by 14.5%. Over this period, average apartment prices rose by 14.5% and average villa prices by 14.9%. Average apartment prices in Dubai reached AED 1,256 per square foot, and average villa prices reached AED 1,484 per square foot. Whilst average apartment sales rates across Dubai still sit at 15.6% below the record levels registered in late 2014, several neighbourhoods have already topped their 2014 levels. Average villa sales rates, on the other hand, now sit 2.7% above their 2014 peak.

In the apartment segment of the market, Jumeirah has registered the highest sales rate per square foot, reaching AED 2,367, whereas, in the villa segment of the market, Palm Jumeirah has registered the highest sales rate per square foot at AED 4,635.

In the rental market, average rents in the year through April 2023 increased by 25.8%, where average apartment and villa rents grew by 25.7% and 26.1%, respectively. The average annual apartment and villa rents stood at AED 102,675 and AED 308,616, respectively, in April 2023.

The highest average annual apartment and villa asking rents were found in Palm Jumeirah, with average rents reaching AED 263,762, and in Al Barari, with average rents reaching AED 1,007,938.

Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai, comments:

“Activity levels in Dubai’s residential market remain steadfast. In the year to date to April 2023, 36,946 transactions have been reported - this is the highest total ever recorded in the first four months of the year and a 43.2% increase compared to the previous year. That being said, on a monthly basis, a deceleration in activity levels has been witnessed following the record figure registered in March 2023. Despite this and on the back of this elevated demand, average residential prices in Dubai continue to register significant increases, reaching a growth rate of 14.5% in the year to April 2023.

To put recent price growth into perspective, average prices in all villa communities and in 72.7% of apartment communities that CBRE monitors now sit above their 2019 levels (as at April 2023). Looking at the rental market, we have started to see a slight moderation, where the growth rate has tapered off for the third consecutive month. Average rents increased by 25.8% in the year to April 2023, down from 26.3% a month earlier.”