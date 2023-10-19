Dubai, UAE: Symptoms of diabetes can be subtle or slow to develop, making it important for all adults to undergo periodic screening that can help early diagnosis and treatment and prevent complications associated with the disease, says Dr. Caterina Pesenti, Medical Head, Roche Diabetes Care, India Middle East & Africa (IMEA).

“Over time, high blood sugar levels can lead to disorders of the circulatory, nervous and immune systems, so it is important to be tested for diabetes and, if diagnosed, to manage the condition well to avoid any associated health complications,” says Dr. Pesenti.

Dr. Pesenti says the American Diabetes Association (ADA) guidelines provide a useful starting point. She explains the ADA recommends that most adults begin diabetes screening at age 35. For those who are overweight or have additional risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, the ADA advises diabetes screening before age 35. Screening should also take place for anyone who has early symptoms of diabetes.

“However, the symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop slowly, so may go unnoticed initially. The good news is that the condition can be diagnosed through simple blood tests and effectively managed through regular self-monitoring of blood glucose, medication, diet and lifestyle adjustments, under the guidance and advice of a medical practitioner,” says Dr. Pesenti.

“Where symptoms are present, these might include increased hunger and/or thirst; frequent urination; blurred vision; fatigue; unintended weight loss; numbness or tingling in the hands or feet; slow-healing sores; frequent infections; and patches of darkened skin, typically on the neck or armpits,” Dr. Pesenti adds.

“If individuals are diagnosed with diabetes, it is important to receive care from a multidisciplinary team experienced in diabetes management,” says Dr. Pesenti. “If not identified early and monitored and managed properly, complications of diabetes can be severe, including loss of sight, limb amputation, heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and increased cancer risk, among others,” she adds.

“Luckily there are many tools today to help patients accurately and easily monitor their blood sugar levels on their own, which in addition to medication, can help to avoid these complications. Roche Diabetes Care advocates a structured, holistic and patient-centred approach that is customised for the individual,” says Dr. Pesenti. “Roche’s aim is to create solutions that support individuals in managing their routine as effortlessly as possible with products covering everything from blood glucose monitoring and information management, to insulin delivery systems, digital health solutions, and apps and educational programmes for patients and healthcare providers. Together these solutions offer integrated personalised diabetes management that ensures that people with diabetes get true relief.”

Dr. Pesenti concludes, “Individuals don’t need to view a diabetes type-2 diagnosis with fear and trepidation. By working closely with their care team and being vigilant about their blood glucose levels through regular self-monitoring, they can effectively manage their condition and continue to lead full, regular and productive lives.”

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 4,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com, www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognizing our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

