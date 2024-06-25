Fitch Ratings-London: Saudi Islamic banks’ standalone credit profiles will remain strong in 2024 and 2025, supported by high oil prices and benign operating conditions, says Fitch Ratings in a new dashboard. Strong credit growth will put some pressure on capital, funding, and liquidity. We expect the credit growth will also lead to banks further diversifying their funding bases through wholesale funding, including sukuk issuance, which is becoming a bigger part of the funding mix – although we expect deposits will remain the main source of funding.



Saudi Islamic banks are well-placed in the banking sector, with larger retail franchises supporting higher margins, a lower cost of funding, and better asset quality. In general, financing growth has outpaced lending over the past few years, supported by the requirement for residential mortgages to all be sharia-compliant. Islamic banking is dominant in Saudi Arabia, with the largest proportion of Islamic financing (85%) of any country that allows conventional banks to operate alongside Islamic banks.



The report, ‘Saudi Islamic Banks Dashboard: 2024’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

-Ends-