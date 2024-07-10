Moisturize eyes at least twice a day with lubricating eye drops, follow the 20-20-20 rule to prevent digital eye strain

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – With the surge in screen time among both adults and children, Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also known as digital eye strain, is becoming a significant health concern. Dr. Archana Sood, Senior Specialist Ophthalmologist and Head of the Department at RAK Hospital, highlights the urgency of addressing this issue and shares preventive measures to safeguard our vision.

Digital eye strain results from prolonged use of computers, tablets, e-readers, and smartphones. Common symptoms include blurred vision, double vision, dry eyes, eye discomfort, and headaches.

“Most of us are spending an average of 8-9 hours per day on devices, which has taken a toll on our overall health, especially our eyes," says Dr. Sood. "We are seeing an increasing number of cases in our eye clinic where young children and adults come in complaining of double or blurred vision, headaches, eye discomfort including itching, redness, and tearing, eye fatigue, and dry eyes. These are all symptoms of digital eye strain. Neck and shoulder pain is another major problem. Moreover, the overuse of these devices is also causing induced myopia among young children.”

Dr. Sood emphasizes that these symptoms are often temporary and lessen with reduced screen time. However, prolonged exposure without intervention can exacerbate the problem, leading to more severe and lasting issues.

Additionally, blue light from digital devices is a significant factor in digital eye strain. Blue light, which is part of the visible light spectrum, scatters more easily than other light and can contribute to eye strain by reducing contrast. The high-energy visible light (400-490nm) emitted by screens can cause symptoms like dry eyes and blurry vision. Blue light exposure from devices, especially in the evenings, can also disturb sleep cycles.

Preventive Measures:

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.

Moisturize Your Eyes: Use lubricating eye drops at least twice a day, even if you don’t have any symptoms.

Maintain Proper Screen Positioning: Position your computer screen 15-20 degrees below eye level and 20-28 inches away from your eyes.

Optimize Lighting: Reduce glare by adjusting lighting conditions and using anti-glare screens.

Ensure Ergonomic Seating: Use a comfortably padded chair with proper height adjustment to support your posture.

Blink Frequently: Blinking helps keep the front surface of the eye moist, reducing the risk of dry eyes. It is observed that while using devices, the frequency of blinking reduces to one-third of the normal rate.

Work Environment Tips:

Use reference materials positioned to minimize head movement.

Adjust chair height so feet rest flat on the floor.

Take 15-minute breaks after every two hours of continuous screen use.

Blue Light Specific Measures:

Use Blue Filter Glasses: Although controversial, they can reduce glare, especially in the evenings.

Equip Monitors with Blue Light Filters: Purchase blue-light-filtering screens to slip over your computer screen if the monitor doesn’t already have an inbuilt filter.

Switch to OLED Monitors: These are supposed to cause less eye strain.

Adjust Screen Settings: Set screens to a lower brightness level, especially during night-time use.

“I have also seen migraines, dizziness, and scrolling nausea triggered by increased use of digital devices, especially phones. The use of these devices without ambient surrounding light is completely discouraged. I encourage children and their parents to bond over real (not virtual) board games and puzzles to de-addict from digital devices and protect their eyes from damage, especially during this school vacation period. Regular eye examinations and adopting healthy viewing habits are crucial in preventing or reducing the symptoms associated with CVS,” concludes Dr. Sood.

The rise in digital device usage has made digital eye strain a prevalent issue for many. By implementing these simple yet effective strategies, we can protect our eyes and ensure better long-term ocular health.

