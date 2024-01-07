Solid non-energy sector growth recorded across 2023 as a whole

Financial services activity continues to expand

Doha, Qatar – Qatar's non-energy private sector registered broadly stable business conditions in the last month of 2023, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) survey data from Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). Volumes of output, new business and backlogs of work were all largely stable compared with November levels, while employment growth was maintained, and the 12-month business outlook remained positive. Financial services remained a key source of growth at the end of the year. Price pressures were still subdued, and supply chains continued to improve.

The Qatar PMI indices are compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. The panel covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, and reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data.

The headline Qatar Financial Centre PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

The PMI registered 49.8 in December, from 51.5 in November. The latest figure was close to the no-change mark of 50.0 and thereby signalled broadly stable business conditions in the non-energy private sector economy. Across 2023 as a whole the PMI trended at 52.4, mainly in line with the solid long-run average since 2017 (52.3).

Of the five components of the headline figure, output, new orders and stocks of purchases all registered similar index readings, indicative of stable volumes compared with November. A positive contribution from employment was offset by shorter suppliers' times.

Demand for goods and services in Qatar's non-energy economy was mostly stable in the final month of 2023, completing a year of solid overall growth on average. Firms reported new customers during the month. By sector, manufacturing continued to see comparatively strong new business, as did financial services.

Similar to new orders, total activity was broadly unchanged in December since the previous month. Again, financial services remained a source of growth. Meanwhile, the overall level of outstanding business remained stable in December.

Qatari firms continued to raise employment in December, extending the current sequence of growth that began in March. Purchases of inputs also rose, albeit only slightly, while suppliers' delivery times shortened.

Average input prices rose slightly in December, driven mainly by wages and salaries as purchase prices fell. Output prices declined marginally again. Finally, Qatari firms ended 2023 with positive expectations for activity in 2024, although overall confidence was softer than the long-run survey trend.

QFC Qatar PMI vs. GDP

Financial Services

Financial services continues to expand in December

Growth of activity and new business remain faster than wider economy

Financial services employment continues to increase

Fastest rise in charges for financial services since April

Qatari financial services companies recorded further increases in total business activity and new contracts in December. The seasonally adjusted Financial Services Business Activity Index posted 51.6, still comfortably above the overall private sector figure of 49.6 albeit the lowest in over two years.

The weaker increase in total activity reflected the slowest increase in new business since September 2022. That said, demand was solid overall and more robust than the non-energy sector average, and the 12-month outlook for activity remained positive. Meanwhile, employment at financial services firms rose for the ninth month running.

In terms of prices, average charges set by financial services companies rose to the greatest degree since April, while cost inflation in the sector eased.

Comment

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC Authority:

“The final PMI data for 2023 signalled stable business conditions for Qatari non-energy firms, completing a year of solid economic expansion. Survey data for the second half of the year suggest that annual growth in official GDP will have been maintained.

"Financial services continued to expand in December, and manufacturing also registered rising demand. The overall level of employment rose for the tenth month running and wages continued to increase, which should support consumer demand in the coming months.

"The business outlook for the year ahead remains positive, although unsurprisingly optimism has softened somewhat compared with the peak seen in the aftermath of the World Cup."

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits.

The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit qfc.qa

ABOUT S&P GLOBAL

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) S&P Global provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. www.spglobal.com.

ABOUT PMI

Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) surveys are now available for over 40 countries and for key regions including the Eurozone. They are the most closely watched business surveys in the world, favoured by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers for their ability to provide up-to-date, accurate and often unique monthly indicators of economic trends.

www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/mi/products/pmi.html

METHODOLOGY

The Qatar Financial Centre PMI® is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 450 private sector companies. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. The sectors covered by the survey include manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services.

Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month. A diffusion index is calculated for each survey variable. The index is the sum of the percentage of ‘higher’ responses and half the percentage of ‘unchanged’ responses. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease. The indices are then seasonally adjusted.

The headline figure is the Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI). The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: New Orders (30%), Output (25%), Employment (20%), Suppliers’ Delivery Times (15%) and Stocks of Purchases (10%). For the PMI calculation the Suppliers’ Delivery Times Index is inverted so that it moves in a comparable direction to the other indices.

Underlying survey data are not revised after publication, but seasonal adjustment factors may be revised from time to time as appropriate which will affect the seasonally adjusted data series.

Data were collected 6-15 December 2023.

