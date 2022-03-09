Banking sector dominates Brand Finance Egypt 10 2022 ranking, accounting for 43% of the total brand value

CIB is named strongest brand in Egypt with an AA+ brand strength rating

Telecom Egypt completes top 5 of ranking, brand value US$283 million

Orascom has been named the most valuable Egyptian according to the latest ranking by leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance. Orascom topped the Brand Finance Egypt 10 2022 ranking with a brand value of US$558 million.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The Brand Finance Egypt 10 ranking ranks the top 10 most valuable and strongest Egyptian brands, while the Brand Finance Middle East 150 report ranks the top 150 most valuable and strongest brands in the region.

Orascom has a well-established global footprint operating in more than 20 countries around the world, with its core markets being the Middle East, Africa and the United States. In 2021, the brand announced that it was part of a number of consortiums which would undertake projects throughout Egypt, including a 500-megawatt wind farm and a high-speed rail system. Additionally, Orascom announced it was joining the Green Hydrogen Consortium, with Scatec, Fertiglobe, and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, to develop the country’s first green hydrogen facility.

Banking sector cashes in

The banking sector dominates the Brand Finance Egypt 10 2022 ranking, with three brands from the sector featuring in the top 5, which account for 43% of the total brand value in the ranking between them. National Bank of Egypt (brand value US$461 million) is the highest ranked of the three and sits second in the ranking overall. The National Bank of Egypt made investments to increase its digital capabilities, announcing the launch of a B2B electronic payment service, in addition to a financial technology platform through its microfinance and electronic payment arm, Tamkeen. It also plans to continue to expand its footprint outside of Egypt, and was granted a licence by the Saudi Arabian cabinet.

The National Bank of Egypt is joined by Banque Misr (brand value US$335 million) which sits in third place, and CIB (brand value US$319 million) which sits in fourth. In addition to the good performance in the brand value ranking, CIB was also named the strongest brand in Egypt.

Apart from calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Certified by ISO 20671, Brand Finance’s assessment of stakeholder equity incorporates original market research data from over 100,000 respondents in more than 35 countries and across nearly 30 sectors. According to these criteria, CIB is the strongest brand in Egypt, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 75.8 out of 100.

CIB has continued to improve its digital offering throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand made the decision to move a number of its service from branches to online to improve the customer experience, and introduced an option on its ATMs to not receive a paper receipt. In a show of its commitment to sustainability, CIB also launched the first corporate green bond in Egypt, with a value of US$100 million.

Telecom Egypt sits fifth

Telecom Egypt rounds off the top 5 in the Brand Finance Egypt 10 2022 ranking, with a brand value of US$283 million. In 2021, Telecom Egypt’s customer base grow across its fixed voice, broadband and mobile segments, and additionally saw an 18% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue, with higher data revenue being one of the key drivers.

Telecom Egypt also reinvented its infrastructure in response to the increased pressure on the network because of the pandemic. In partnership with IBM and Red Hat, Telecom Egypt announced plans to develop an open, hybrid cloud strategy that will enable it to become more agile and increase automation, which will result in better customer experience and quality of service.

Looking to the future, the telecoms brand announced its Hybrid African Ring Path (HARP) project, where it aims to install a submarine cable system that runs around the whole of Africa by 2023. The ambitious project would serve to increase the connectivity within Africa, as well as opening up a new customer base for Telecom Egypt.

The latter half of the Brand Finance Egypt 10 2022 ranking highlights the diversity of the brands included. Each of the last five brands represent a different sector: Elswedy Electric (brand value US$242 million) in engineering, GB Auto (US$184 million) in automobiles, Ibnsina Pharma (US$76 million) in pharma, Talaat Moustafa Group (US$72 million) in real estate and Ezz Steel (US$67 million) in steel.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.

The full ranking, additional insights, charts, more information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Middle East 150 2022 report.

