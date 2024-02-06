“Prioritizing myself gives me a sense of stability in a world that feels unpredictable.” Seventy-seven percent of the 16,086 global respondents across 16 countries interviewed for the 2024 Ford Trends report agreed with this statement, highlighting the shift in priorities underway.

The need to control one’s own destiny is more powerful than ever. At the same time, people are focused on mentally preparing for the future. Here in the GCC, the 1,008 UAE and Saudi citizens surveyed by Ford have strong opinions about the importance of self-care and better work-life balance, the impact AI will have on society, and sustainable living.

Here, we unpack the regional findings of Ford’s annual report.

Investing in the Self: Prioritizing Inner Peace in Uncertain Times

While half of respondents globally reported feeling anxious at least once a week, Gulf citizens outpaced the average, at 62%. Interestingly, the two older generations surveyed in the region – Gen X and Baby Boomers – were significantly more likely to have these feelings, at 68% and 77%, respectively, than Gen Z and Millennials. These former two groups are also seeking more meaningful connections with others.

Unsurprisingly, 89% of Gulf respondents reported that global uncertainties made them appreciate inner peace.

On average, the UAE and Saudi citizens surveyed were an average 12.6% more likely than global respondents to prioritize connecting with themselves, meeting in person, cutting loose of toxic relationships, putting their own needs before what others ask of them, and digital detoxing.

A Better Balancing Act: Redefining Work-Life Priorities

For working professionals, quality of life has taken on greater significance in 2024. While 52% of global respondents are willing to take a pay cut as large as 20% in exchange for a healthier work-life balance, the figure for the Middle East is 62% – driven, again, by Boomers (85%) and Gen X (65%). Interestingly, over nine in ten respondents of the former group don’t believe it’s worth doing any job that increases your personal stress.

The region has an optimistic outlook on AI as a means of improving work-life balance; 80% of respondents believe it will have a positive impact, versus just 20% who say it won’t – versus 40% globally.

Family 2.0: Balancing Tradition and Progress

Ford’s global respondents indicated a shift in perceptions away from traditional family roles, with 62% agreeing marriage is no longer a necessity in today’s world; 57% stating that having children isn’t necessary for having a complete family; and 34% describing their ideal living/family situation in the next 10 years as having a pet – compared to just 26% for having children.

However, Middle Eastern responses tended to trend more traditional. While 53% of Gulf respondents see living with a spouse or long-term partner as their ideal situation over the next 10 years – close to the global figure – the region’s citizens expressed a stronger emphasis on living closer to their family and friends, having children, and multigenerational living.

AI Promise: A Region Ready for Transformation

It’s not just work-life balance where Gulf citizens are more optimistic about AI. Over a five-year span, 62% believe the technology will positively impact the economy, surpassing the global 38% who see it having a negative or no impact. It’s a similar story for the impact of AI on their personal economic security, with 58% seeing a positive impact, versus 42% who foresee negative or neutral outcomes. The results are more even for AI’s effect on human-to-human interaction and the respondents’ own connection with other people, at 51% and 49% positive, respectively – though across all categories, Gulf residents are overwhelmingly more confident about the good side of AI.

Despite their positive predisposition towards the technology, 59% in the GCC admitted they don’t really understand AI, compared to 50% globally. Less surprising was that 91% of Boomers said that humans should be concerned by the uncontrolled growth of AI, along with three quarters of Gen X.

The Trust Algorithm: Balancing Transparency and Skepticism

While the region’s residents are, on the whole, positive about the future impact of AI, there remains wariness about some impacts of technology – 75% agreed that, as a society, we no longer agree on what is and isn’t true. An overwhelming 87% of Gulf citizens felt companies should disclose whenever AI is used in their products, services, and experiences, in line with 85% of global respondents who feel the same. Among the GCC cohort of this group, 94% of Boomers and 92% of Gen X agreed with this sentiment.

Whether using it for planning and purchasing travel, selecting and buying smaller items, diagnosing and treating physical and mental health issues, or seeking advice on relationships and family, Gulf citizens were most likely to use AI in the next five years. While Middle Eastern men were slightly more willing than women – 74.4% vs 70.8% – the region was well clear of the global average, which was 53.4% across both genders.

When it comes to trusting builders of AI, Ford found some interesting disparities between Gulf and global. While the latter group was most confident about AI developed by non-profit and academic research institutions, GCC citizens expressed the greatest trust in government-developed tools.

EVolutionary Sustainability: Embracing the Green Shift

In line with the global consensus, Gulf respondents to the Ford survey overwhelmingly support an active battle against climate change today – particularly Boomers, 89% of whom want to see active measures.

Despite this region’s availability of relatively cheap fuel and higher proportion of ICE vehicles, 20% of GCC citizens surveyed said they are driving a hybrid to do their part in the fight against climate change – well clear of the 8% reported globally – while 45% believe should take this action. When asked if they agreed with the statement ‘EVs are the future’, 78% of Gulf respondents said yes, compared to 69% globally.

The 2024 Ford Trends report uncovers a narrative of resilience, optimism, and a careful balance between tradition and progress in the Middle East. As the region navigates these transformative times, embracing change while preserving cultural values remains at the forefront of societal priorities.