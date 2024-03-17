New research from Economist Impact and DP World indicates that Egyptian firms are adopting new technologies, particularly AI, while maintaining caution amidst economic and geopolitical challenges. Executives are also strategically reconfiguring supply chains by collaborating with fewer suppliers.

A third (34%) of Egyptian firms suggest they are “friendshoring”, while a similar number are dual sourcing to mitigate heightened risks.

Egypt: New research supported by DP World and led by Economist Impact reveals that despite a challenging 2023 and growing concerns about geo-political events leading to economic challenges, Egyptian businesses are optimistic for 2024.

The fourth edition of the Trade in Transition study highlights an increased adoption of technology by businesses, along with agile trade strategies. The study captures the perspectives of trade experts and senior executives globally, including those in Egypt.

With concerns related to heightened inflation and interest rates and a downturn in key markets, businesses in Egypt are actively reconsidering risks by adopting ‘friendshoring’ strategies, switching to suppliers in countries that are more economically and politically aligned, expansion into new markets to grow exports, and setting up dual sourcing.

The survey found that 28% of Egyptian executives will adopt technologies to improve supply chain efficiency and promote agility, when asked to assess the future of global trade. Tech is also one of the main sources of business optimism.

Almost half of the executives (48%) ackowledged that their enterprises embraced AI in 2023 to revolutionise at least one aspect of their supply chain operations, with a further 20% planning to integrate it in 2024. Egyptian executives are also looking into advanced automation (33%) and blockchain technology (28%) to enhance traceability, security and data protection.

Consolidation is top of mind for Egyptian businesses, driven by a desire to reduce supply disruptions, as businesses grapple with the trade-offs between diversification and control, and risk management. 34% are employing ‘friendshoring’ to shape trade and supply chain operations whilst 31% are establishing parallel supply chains to service different markets. Additionally, almost a third of businesses are opting for fewer suppliers.

As the economy diversifies into more sectors and establishing Egypt as a regional manufacturing hub in Africa, 28% of executives believe expansion into new markets will be the primary growth driver of exports. Europe (37%) and North America (34%) were the regions poised to contribute the most to export revenues in 2024. Increases in output levels driven by technological upgrades (35%) are expected to also support a rise in import value.

Whilst business executives are cautiously optimistic, they face significant challenges in exporting and importing due to transport expenses, shortages of vital production inputs, concerns about rising inflation and economic unpredictability, as well as uncertainties around tariffs, and political instability in key markets.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, North Africa & Indian Subcontinent DP World, said: “While mindful of the current economic and geopolitical challenges, we share in the optimism expressed by executives surveyed in Egypt, as they look to build resilience in their supply chains through technology and seek new markets for growth.

These findings are also aligned with what DP World is doing in Egypt, with the implementation of technology to help solve the challenges businesses face, and support their need for resilient supply chains. For example, at the Port of Ain Sokhna, our technology has enabled us to improve truck turnaround times by 35%, and vessel productivity by 16%. We’ve also implemented multi-channel payment solutions, and self service applications for customers to access live and accurate data from anywhere at any time, giving them more control and visibility over their cargo, amongst other benefits. Together with our development of end to end logistics solutions in Egypt, underpinned by DP World’s CARGOES suite of technology platforms, our aim is to build resilient supply chain solutions that enable businesses to navigate the challenges of trade seamlessly and efficiently.”

To view the full report, please click here.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage an influential global audience. We partner with corporations, foundations, NGOs and governments across big themes including sustainability, health and the changing shape of globalisation to catalyse change and enable progress.

impact.economist.com

About Trade in Transition

This is the fourth edition of the Trade in Transition report commissioned by DP World and led by Economist Impact. It is a global survey that retrieves data from over 3,500 executives, examining private sector sentiment on international trade and supply chains. More specifically it looks at how factors such as geopolitics, climate change and technology impact trade and supply chains. Trade in Transition also looks into regional (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific) and sectoral data (FMCG, industrial, consumer goods, food-and-drink, energy-and-natural resources, health and pharma, and logistics and distribution) to compare and contrast priorities in international trade.

https://impact.economist.com/projects/trade-in-transition/key-findings

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

MEAComS, Cairo, Egypt

Reem Khaled PR Specialist

E-mail: PR@meacoms.net

Edelman for DP World North Africa:

JHB-DPW@edelman.com

Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Adal Mirza

Group Vice President,

Media Relations

Adal.mirza@dpworld.com

Hakam Kherallah

Group Senior Manager,

International Media Relations & CEO Communications

Hakam.Kherallah@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 106,500 employees from 158 nationalities, spanning 73 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.