The China-Middle East alliance has the potential to reshape capital flows and economic outlook for both regions, presenting new investment opportunities in sectors like clean energy, fintech, and infrastructure

Middle Eastern economies are actively diversifying with a focus on financial market reforms, fintech, renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure, and regional integration

Dubai, UAE – Economic relations between the Middle East and China have been flourishing in recent years, according to Invesco’s study East meets East: Economic links between the Middle East and China (link here).

With the region pushing for economic and strategic diversification, its ties with China are poised to go from strength to strength. Building blocks for a strategic China-Middle East alliance, which will likely drive future cooperation between the two parties, include trading partnerships and cooperation in areas such as energy, finance, infrastructure, the Digital Silk Road, clean energy, and tourism.

China’s substantial imports of oil from the Middle East are expected to continue

Energy currently remains a major source of income for the Middle East, with the region’s producers accounting for half of China’s total oil imports. China is the largest customer for Saudi crude oil and the largest purchaser of Middle Eastern oil globally. The Invesco study predicts that cooperation in the energy sector will remain active for the two parties. A recent example is the 27-year agreement signed by a Chinese state-owned energy giant to buy liquified natural gas (LNG) from Qatar, marking the longest term for such a gas deal that has ever been brokered.

Trade relations between the two parties are poised for further growth

China is a major trading partner for Middle Eastern economies, with trade doubling between the two from 2020 to 2021 (China accounted for 16.7% of the region’s total trade in 2021). The China-GCC free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations have been ongoing since 2004. With Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Saudi Arabia in 2022 signalling a major shift in the strategic relationship between China and the GCC, progress on the discussion is highly likely. If the agreement is realized, trade relations between the two parties could see further growth.

Banking and payment systems integration could see improvement, supported by similar economic governance models

Middle Eastern economies and China have stepped up their banking and payment systems integration to support trade and investment flows. Notably, Saudi Arabia was reported to consider accepting yuan instead of dollar payments for oil sales in 2022. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the adoption of the PetroYuan at the China-Gulf summit in Riyadh in 2022. The two parties have also worked towards expansion of central bank swap agreements. In addition, China is actively promoting its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) internationally, which could be extended to the Middle Eastern economies in the future.

“The banking payment systems integration between China and the Middle East could see improvement to drive more flows between the two parties,” said Freddy Wong, Head of Asia Pacific at Invesco Fixed Income. “Further financial market linkages are also likely. China and the Middle East share similar economic governance models, where state-owned enterprises play major roles in their economies. Their steps toward capital market liberalization are also similar, providing fertile ground for collaboration.”

Lastly, there are growing linkages between China’s state capital and the Middle East’s sovereign wealth funds. In 2015, a US$10 billion UAE-China Joint Investment Fund was established by Mubadala, China Development Bank Capital, and China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative brings mutual benefits to the infrastructure sector

The Middle East provides a market for Chinese goods, construction contracts, and investment opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the digital economy. This aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative that has garnered the cooperation of 21 Arab countries and the League of Arab States. In the first half of 2022, Saudi Arabia received US$5.5 billion in investments and contracts through China’s Belt and Road Initiative, more than any other country. In addition, many projects in Middle Eastern countries have been backed by Chinese money.

“Middle Eastern countries have greatly benefited from China’s Belt and Road Initiative that is driving an inflow of Chinese investments into the infrastructure sector,” said Freddy Wong, “In our view, it would be in both parties’ interests to continue their cooperation in infrastructure development in the region.”

Interest in advanced Chinese technologies among Middle Eastern institutions endures

Endorsed by Chinese officials in 2015, the Digital Silk Road strategy aims to promote digital infrastructure, smart city, and cross-border e-commerce in the Belt and Road region. Given its focus on fintech and digitalization, the strategy fits in well with the Economic Diversification 2.0 path. China and the Middle East have enjoyed close digital cooperation, as evidenced by the presence of major Chinese technology giants that are bringing their knowhow to the region. With Middle Eastern institutions showing continued interest in advanced Chinese technologies, digital cooperation between the two markets is expected to continue.

The clean energy sector shows significant potential for collaboration, driven by China’s renewable energy technology manufacturing capabilities

Clean energy is another high-priority area for Chinese policy makers. China dominates the global manufacturing industry for renewables, accounting for 72% of global solar manufacturing and 50% of global wind turbine manufacturing. Under its Green Silk Road drive, the country has actively cooperated with Middle Eastern governments to build green infrastructure. Europe and India are already collaborating with Middle Eastern economies on green initiatives, and China is likely to soon follow suit.

With China’s post-COVID reopening, the tourism sector is set for a fresh boost

Chinese tourists represent a huge market for the Middle East. Their number in the UAE surpassed 1 million back in 2017, and China has accounted for the largest share of overseas tourists in Abu Dhabi since 2017, overtaking India. China’s 2023 reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic could give the tourism sector yet another boost.

Clean energy, fintech, and digital and traditional infrastructure dominate among promising investment sectors

The strategic China-Middle East alliance has the potential to reshape regional capital flows and the economic outlook of both markets. In recent years, officials from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have focused a larger proportion of their portfolios on Asian economies, especially China. All evidence is also pointing toward more capital and trade flows from China to the Middle East. These positive investment flows are poised to support asset prices in both regions. Sectors such as clean energy, fintech, and digital and traditional infrastructure show high growth potential, and investors should pay close attention to related investment opportunities.

The Middle East embraces greater regional integration

Middle Eastern economies have welcomed a changing geopolitical landscape to develop their regionalization strategy. The regional political stance has witnessed positive developments, as evidenced by the deal to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, brokered by China in 2023. In addition, economies in the region are increasingly pursuing industrial partnerships. Diplomatic openings, such as the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, also forged new links for countries within the region.

Furthermore, the Middle East has embraced greater regional integration, such as by the formation of the Red Sea Council in 2020. More cross-border trade and investment agreements have been signed in recent years, such as the UAE’s FTAs with India and Indonesia. The development of the renewable energy sector also links Middle Eastern countries with other economies beyond the region. Prime examples are the UAE’s close collaboration with India on clean energy and the growing cooperation to develop green energy between the European Union and Middle East.

