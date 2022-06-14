The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the way in adopting, understanding, and working towards making CSR a way of life for businesses

Dubai, UAE: The UAE and KSA have emerged as regional leaders in the awareness and adoption of corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices based on the findings of the second edition of the MENA CSR Survey Report. The survey was conducted by Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy (C&B), a leading MENA agency headquartered in Dubai, in partnership with 3Gem Research and Insights, a global research partner.

The annually conducted survey studies the understanding and impact of CSR across select countries in the GCC, Levant, and North Africa. In this year’s report, the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lead the way and emerge as leaders, retaining their position from the report’s previous 2020 edition.

In total, 263 C-suite government, aviation, automotive, banking and finance, construction & real estate, healthcare, and transport executives and corporate leaders from across the MENA region were surveyed, including the UAE, the KSA, the greater GCC, and Egypt. The respondents were asked a series of CSR-related questions to gauge overall regional perception.

Key findings of the report:

Nine in ten respondents from the MENA region feel that adopting CSR practices will have a positive effect on a company’s business.

81% of UAE managers state that the CSR for their company is either part of their DNA or one of the top priorities, while a soaring 95% in the KSA agree to the same.

Nine in ten managers in the UAE, compared to eight in ten in the KSA, chose their own country as being the most active in terms of CSR.

Ahmad Itani, founder and CEO of C&B and chairman of PRCA MENA, said: “Our annual CSR Survey report is a way of gauging the comprehension and adoption of CSR among C-suite executives in the region. For us in the UAE, we were privileged to witness firsthand the positive impact of CSR over the past two years, under the guidance of our wise leadership. When we published our survey in 2020, our aim was, and still is, to inspire more regional social responsibility among organisations and highlight the incredible benefit such initiatives have on corporate cultures and their stakeholders on the path towards positioning the MENA at the forefront of global CSR.”

Darren Ryan, global creative director - 3Gem Research and Insights, said: “We were delighted to partner with Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy on the second MENA CSR Survey Report. It was encouraging to find that C-suite executives’ understanding of corporate social responsibility in the MENA region is very high, with over half claiming to have a strong understanding of it. It was also inspiring to note that the majority (two-thirds) of MENA companies plan to increase their CSR activities in 2022. This edition’s findings revealed how businesses are approaching corporate social responsibility now and for the future.”

Ahmad Itani concluded: “It is important for all organisations, big or small, to start embedding CSR into their corporate culture and make all possible efforts to deepen their relationship with their stakeholders.”

Download the full report with its findings and further insights from the following link:

https://www.cbpr.me/mena-csr-survey-report-2021/

About Cicero & Bernay

Cicero & Bernay Communication Consultancy is an award-winning, fully integrated agency. It delivers bespoke traditional and new-media strategies and campaigns to some of the region’s most prominent brands through its expert multilingual team. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Dubai, C&B has a network of ofﬁces in 29 countries covering the MENA region as well as the Indian subcontinent, North America, Russia and Europe, with an innate knowledge of local business in each of these locations. Our ethos is to let the facts do the talking, from making a measurable impact on our clients’ businesses through research and insights to developing innovative ideas and result-oriented campaigns that deliver long-term, positive ROI. The foundation of all our work lies in attention to data extrapolation, targeting, arranging, interpreting, and leveraging.

About 3Gem Research & Insights

3Gem Research & Insights is a leading provider of market research and PR surveys. Its online panel of over 10 million people globally extends to more than 47 countries worldwide. 3Gem Research & Insights work within a number of sectors, with specialist experience in FMCG, ecommerce, travel and ﬁnancial services, as well as an extensive knowledge of the media and PR industries globally, both in-house and agency-side.

3Gem Research & Insights adhere to stringent quality control procedures that ensure clients receive accurate research data and actionable insights that support any informed and strategic decisions a client needs to make in order to shape business outcomes.