Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company released its latest white paper on Long-term Care (LTC) & Rehabilitation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The paper is the 16th edition in the “Pulse Series” of research papers on healthcare in the MENA Region.

Long-term Care (LTC) and Rehabilitation are amongst the main focal points for diversification and enhancement of the healthcare system in KSA. A key driver is the changing demographic profile through a decreased fertility rate and increased life expectancy. As a result, the population above 60 years is expected to increase from 5.5% in 2020 to 11.0% by 2030.

This paper on Long-term Care and Rehabilitation in KSA is focused on highlighting how the development of this sector can act as a change catalyst in both acute and post-acute care segments of the healthcare sector. A gradual relocation of bed-bound patients from hospitals to specialised LTC and rehab facilities and ultimately home treatment, will reduce pressure on acute care hospitals.

Mansoor Ahmed, Director - Healthcare, Education, Development Solutions & PPP at Colliers, MENA Region, highlighted, “Currently, the market is in its nascent stage and many existing LTC, rehab and homecare facilities lack advanced medical capabilities. As the market matures, more centres providing specialised comprehensive rehabilitation such as neurorehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, pediatric and musculoskeletal rehabilitation will enter the market”.

The paper highlights that by 2030, based on Colliers’ research, KSA would require 28,000 – 30,000 LTC and Rehab beds (i.e. 22,000 - 24,000 additional beds over current supply). However, to achieve OECD average standards, the country would require 34,000 to 36,000 beds (i.e., 28,000 - 30,000 additional beds over current supply). Based on OECD average of 93.6 physiotherapists per 100,000 population, an estimated 40,000 - 42,000 physiotherapists will be required in the Kingdom by 2030.

“To build an additional 22,000 – 24,000 LTC and Rehab beds as per Colliers estimates, around

US$ 6.5 - 7.5 billion will be required. However, to achieve OECD average standards (i.e., an additional 28,000 – 30,000 beds) US$ 8.5 – 9.0 billion will be required. Moreover, US$ 1.0 to 1.2 billion will be required for medical equipment. Saudi Arabia is promoting Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Privatisation as one of the main catalysts to fund required LTC and Rehab beds, besides other healthcare facilities. Colliers’ healthcare team is actively working with several local, regional and international investors and operators to facilitate entry and/or expansion in KSA’s lucrative LTC and Rehab sector,” concludes Mansoor.

