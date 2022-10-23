Arab Advisors Group analyzed and compared 5G data only plans offered by cellular operators in the GCC, factoring in 3rd party products and services offered in bundles.

Arab Advisors Group released a new report "A Comparative Analysis of 5G Rates in the GCC." The report, which was released in August 2022, answers the following questions:

What are the rates of postpaid and prepaid 5G data only plans in the GCC?

What are the average fees of the 5G data only plans per data allowance offered?

Which GCC country offered 5G data only plans that were priced above the average?

What is the price per GB for the 5G data only plans in each GCC country?

How did 5G affordability vary between 2021 and 2022?

What are the details of each telco’s offering of 5G home broadband and 5G dedicated mobile Internet data only plans?

“As part of Arab Advisors Group's 5G price tracking service, we are pleased to announce the release of the fifth edition of the report "A Comparative Analysis of 5G Rates in the GCC"." Hiba Rabadi, Arab Advisors Group's Deputy General Manager said. "5G price tracker is crucial to both countries with and without commercial 5G launches. Through our reports, countries with commercially available 5G services acknowledge their positions in terms of affordability and plans versatility. As for countries which did not launch 5G, our price tracking allows them to forecast price points ensuring smoother and rapid launches.” Added Rabadi.

“It was interesting to find out who champions the current 5G landscape in the region. Telcos in KSA and Kuwait offer their 5G services at more competitive rates that of the rest of the GCC as their average monthly fees have proven to be lower than the Gulf\s average in both prepaid and postpaid 5G data only plans. Dana Shekem, Research Analyst at Arab Advisors Group added.

Please contact Arab Advisors Group for more details or to get a copy of the report's Table of Contents. The report was released to Arab Advisors Group’s subscribers and can be purchased for a fee of US$ 7,200. The purchase of this report will count towards an annual Strategic Research Service subscription.

