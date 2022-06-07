92.5% of the UAE market use social media platforms on a daily basis

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has released the results of the UAE Consumer Survey, which was aimed at gaining key insights on consumer behaviour across multiple areas, including marketing, social media, digital media, e-commerce, retail, food and nutrition The report will help provide reliable data to encourage entrepreneurship within the country and serve SMEs with valuable consumer behaviour data. The survey consisted of 1,884 respondents from a wide demographic that accurately represents the UAE’s population.

According to the report’s marketing and social media data analysis, 40% of the respondents stated that they find online advertising to be intrusive and unhelpful while another 40% of those surveyed said they’re neutral towards advertisements as long as they also receive high-quality and free content in return. Subsequently, 35% of the respondents said they did not favour receiving online adverts based on their search history, thus recommending that businesses find other more engaging marketing methods to reach their respective target audiences. The report also stated that 66.4% of online consumers conduct prior research before making a major purchase, while 96.10% of the respondents use Google as their preferred search engine, therefore, signifying Google advertising’s potential for offering business growth.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, A CEO of Khalifa Fund stated: The UAE Consumer Survey Report is yet another tool for the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to benefit from as per Khalifa Fund’s wide array of versatile services. The in-depth report was developed during the hights of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of providing entrepreneurs with new insights into consumer behaviours; many of the new trends and traits in consumer spending are here to stay, so it’s imperative that we equip SMEs with the knowledge and resources to manoeuvre in this new-age market. “

The report also took a detailed look at respondents’ attitudes towards social media use and found that 45.10% of those surveyed use business networks such as LinkedIn regularly. 83.30% of the respondents prefer using instant messengers such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat while over 75% of the respondents used social networks such as Facebook, Instagram etc. Additionally, an overwhelming majority of the respondents, around 92.5%, said they use social media platforms daily and several times a week, which indicates that UAE is highly social media-oriented.

The respondents' attitudes towards online shopping, e-commerce and retail were also documented and found that 71.20% of the female respondents and 60% of male respondents look at customer reviews before making an online purchase. The report also stated that 57.2% of female online shoppers said they prefer to use their phones or tablets to research products and make new purchases. Reviews play a key role in product research and therefore the report recommends that businesses take steps to ensure positive reviews for their products.

Additionally, the report looked into the UAE's attitude towards food and nutrition and found that 73% of the respondents make healthy food choices, 45% are concerned about food convenience and service efficiency, while 49% prefer natural flavours and actively avoid artificial flavours and preservatives.

The UAE Consumer Survey Report concludes by recommending that businesses should target medium to high-income groups within the market as they represent more than 63% of the total population; the majority of consumers are highly educated so marketing campaigns should offer valuable content as per the interest of the demographic group; convenience and flexibility are two very important features that consumers look for when making a purchase, either physically or via online platforms; and entrepreneurs in the F&B sector should focus on healthy food and natural ingredients while offering quick and convenient service.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

