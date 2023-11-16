Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance, an award-winning international financial centre, held an exclusive event delving into the crucial realms of succession and governance within family businesses. Shining a spotlight on the crucial role of the next generation in Saudi Arabia's vibrant family business and family office landscape, the inaugural leg of the event took place on November 13 in Riyadh, carrying forward its impactful discussions to Jeddah on the 15th.

The event fostered insightful discussions centered around family offices, businesses, and enterprise ecosystems, highlighting the urgent need for support services critical to the private wealth sector. The event culminated in the release of a groundbreaking research report titled 'Charting the Future: Mapping Next Generation Preparedness, Involvement, and Aspirations in Saudi Arabian Family Businesses.’

Developed in collaboration with Pearl Initiative, Alfaisal Corporate Governance Center, and the National Center for Family Businesses (NCFB) in Saudi Arabia, the report underscores the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities confronting the emerging leaders of family businesses in the country. Notably, it reveals that 65% of actively engaged family members view the next generation as well-prepared, showcasing a remarkable level of confidence and optimism in their capacity to effectively assume leadership roles.

At the event, key experts from across the region, including from Saudi Arabia, provided essential insights into the landscape and gave critical understandings of the Saudi family businesses.

Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, emphasized the strategic importance of family enterprises in fostering the prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He stated: "The future dynamics of these family businesses are pivotal to the continued prosperity of the Kingdom, making substantial contributions to both GDP and job creation."

Highlighting a nuanced perspective on the next generation's readiness, Bhana added: "Approximately 30% perceive the next generation as only marginally prepared, with 20% of active family members expressing legitimate concerns about their preparedness. Addressing these concerns strategically will be essential for ensuring the sustained success and resilience of family businesses in Saudi Arabia."

He further said: "According to the report, 7% of actively involved family members express concerns about the next generation's readiness. Interestingly, non-family professionals exhibit a more optimistic outlook on the preparedness of the next generation. These insights provide a strategic foundation for addressing concerns and promoting collaborative solutions to ensure the sustained success of family businesses. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all parties involved for their unwavering commitment and contributions to this endeavor, which underscores our collective dedication to the longevity and success of family businesses."

The report provided insights into the operational dynamics of businesses run by respondents from diverse provinces across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Notably, 67% managed enterprises with over 250 employees, 25% oversaw businesses with 50 to 250 employees, and 8% handled businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Delving into the nuanced landscape of perception within family businesses, the report underscored its pivotal role in long-term success. It emphasized the critical importance of recognizing and addressing diverse viewpoints, coupled with the implementation of standardized practices. These strategic measures, as outlined in the report, can effectively enhance family businesses' preparedness for leadership transitions, ensuring sustained prosperity.

Exploring the intricate landscape of family enterprises in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sohale Altamimi, Deputy CEO, National Centre for Family Business, stated: “This research sheds light on the complexities of their operations and the particular roles played by both family and non-family members within these enterprises. Notably, our findings indicate that 50% of those actively involved and an equal percentage of professionals, with an additional 40% of those not directly involved, concur that the next generation's predominant role should involve active participation in the board of directors."

Emphasizing the distinctive nature of family businesses in their aspiration to construct a legacy for future generations, he added: “Family businesses are unique in their vision to build a legacy that can be passed down through generations. Consequently, it becomes imperative to invest in preparing the next generation with a transparent and objective methodology that helps identify their strengths, interests, and capabilities."

The report highlights that 29% of family members and 25% of professionals believe that some next-generation members also assume advisory roles. Interestingly, this perspective is not widely shared by those not actively involved, as they generally do not attribute any advisory function to the next generation.

Furthermore, the findings indicate that 12% of professionals and 14% of actively involved family members perceive the next generation as having a limited role. In contrast, a noteworthy 20% of family members who are not actively involved believe that the next generation has limited involvement.

About the Report:

Fieldwork Period:

The fieldwork for the report was conducted between September to October 2023.

Respondent Involvement:

56% of the respondents were actively involved in family businesses.

21% were not involved in family businesses.

23% identified as non-family business supporters.

Research Methodology:

The research employed both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (interviews) approaches.

Quantitative data provided a comprehensive overview of key concerns related to the preparedness, involvement, and aspirations of the next generation in family businesses.

In addition, 20 semi-structured interviews conducted across the Kingdom enriched the data by exploring the lived experiences of family business members, both involved and uninvolved.

Demographic Composition:

66% of participants in the survey and interviews were men.

34% were women.

On average, 40% of participants fell within the age range of 31 to 45 years old.

