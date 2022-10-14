Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong: An agreement reached on 11 October between Israel and Lebanon, with US intermediation, over their previously disputed maritime border could facilitate the development of gas fields in the region and enhance long-term economic prospects for both nations, says Fitch Ratings. Such benefits could be positive for Lebanon’s credit profile, in combination with a broader reform effort. Nonetheless, at this stage, outcomes remain highly uncertain and the deal faces significant implementation risks.



Details of the agreement have not been published, but officials’ statements indicate that Lebanon would get full rights over gas exploration and production in the Qana field, whose development had been delayed by the maritime dispute. Israel would be remunerated for its rights to potential Qana reserves via the field’s operator. TotalEnergies leads a consortium that was awarded an exploration license in 2018 for blocks 4 and 9, where much of the Qana field lies. Following the deal, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister called for TotalEnergies to begin gas exploration immediately.



The deal will still face significant implementation risks. In Israel, it has been opposed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and could be rejected if his party wins control of government in the 1 November 2022 elections.



Prospects for gas production remain unclear. The Qana field’s reserves are unknown; in 2020, drilling in block 4 did not reveal commercially viable gas volumes. If production is possible, it would take years to launch and the development of an appropriate legal framework could be hampered by Lebanon’s political environment.



Fitch affirmed Lebanon’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'Restricted Default' (RD) and Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'CC' in August 2022. We do not expect the maritime deal to affect the near-term prospects for default resolution. However, gas production, if it occurs and volumes are significant, could eventually have a positive influence on Lebanon’s credit profile by improving the country’s external position.



Lebanon faces major short- and medium-term challenges in the interim. The IMF’s Board has not yet approved disbursal of a USD3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), agreed at staff level in April 2022, as the government has not implemented the prior actions required. The delay partly reflects the country’s difficulty in passing reforms amid deep political division and instability. The inconclusive outcome of the parliamentary elections in May and the end of the president's term on 31 October 2022 will complicate government formation and the passage of reform, in our view. This is likely to further push back Board approval of the EFF, which we view as an important precursor for Lebanon’s emergence from default.



The potential for the maritime agreement to catalyse gas exploration and possible production will be less important for Israel’s underlying credit profile, given its existing gas reserves and strong external finances. We affirmed Israel's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook in August. Nonetheless, reduced tensions around the exploitation of the disputed Karish field would improve prospects for the sector’s exports, which would be modestly credit positive.



When we affirmed Israel’s rating we stated that sustained easing in political and security risks could lead to positive rating action. The maritime deal highlights the potential for better relations with Israel’s neighbours, particularly in the context of improved bilateral relations with the UAE and Bahrain since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. However, the agreement alone does not signal a broader improvement in bilateral relations between Lebanon and Israel, with the land border remaining in dispute.

