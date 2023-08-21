Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Artificial Intelligence has swiftly taken an essential part of our most day to day lives as it invaded all the sectors and industries and carrying the new techno-industrial revolution of our decade. Dr. Ahmed el Habashy, CEO of One Clinic Dubai, introduced us to the waves AI is making in the field of dentistry with groundbreaking technologies set to revolutionize oral healthcare.

At the forefront of these breakthroughs is the integration of 3D printing in dentistry, a technology that redefine dental restorations. By utilizing 3D printing, the new technology create highly accurate and customized dental crowns, bridges, and dentures in a fraction of the time it traditionally took. Patients can expect reduced waiting times and restorations that fit flawlessly, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

Digital imaging and diagnostics have also revolutionized the way dental practitioners approach patient care. Dr. el Habashy recognizes the immense potential of advanced imaging techniques, such as cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), which provide comprehensive scans of a patient's oral structures. With detailed and precise information, dentists can make more accurate diagnoses and develop tailored treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in dentistry is another game-changer. AI-powered systems analyze vast amounts of data to assist with diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient monitoring, allowing the dentists for informed decision-making and more efficient treatments. The marriage of AI and dentistry ensures that patients receive the most advanced and personalized care available.

Digital dentistry, including computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), is transforming the field as well. These digital tools enable the creation of highly precise dental restorations such as veneers and inlays, while minimizing the risk of human error. Patients experience accuracy, shorter treatment times, and enhanced comfort throughout the process.

"Embracing new technological advancements has been a game-changer for our practice," says Dr. el Habashy. "We are dedicated to providing our patients with the best possible care and the new innovations allow us to do just that."

Dr. el Habashy's commitment to innovation has positioned One Clinic Dubai as a leader in the dental and aesthetic industry. By embracing cutting-edge technologies, he and his team deliver personalized, efficient, and superior treatments, ultimately improving the oral health and well-being of their patients.

