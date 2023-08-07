The mood across financial markets have certainly changed with the US debt downgrade from Fitch and more indicators suggesting significant headwinds in the global manufacturing sector. Stagflation is now clearly a scenario that cannot be ruled out. Despite the fresh risk-off waves hitting markets US equity futures are attempting to rebound in early trading.

In Saxo’s weekly market report today, Charu Chanana, the Market Strategist at Saxo Bank wrote the following section about the Global Market:

What’s happening in markets?

Crude oil: sixth consecutive week of gains

The supply tightness concerns continued to underpin the crude oil market which saw a sixth consecutive week of gains last week amid announcements of deeper cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and sharp declines in inventory. WTI crude prices rose 1.5% while Brent rose 1.3% despite a mixed NFP report. This morning Brent Crude is sliding a bit lower from Friday’s close.

Commodities: Crude and grains remain at risk on Russia’s attacks

While the oil market is already battling supply tightness concerns after Saudi Arabia extended its 1mbpd production cut through to September, the escalating war in Ukraine also continues to threaten flows. Weekend reports that Ukraine attacked another Russian vessel have put Russia’s commodity exports via the Black Sea at risk. The Black Sea route carries most of the grain exports and 15-20% of the crude oil that Russia sells daily to global markets. Further escalation of the war could threaten oil and food prices, especially if Ukraine continues to target Russia’s critical infrastructure. Shipping and insurance costs will also likely be impacted. Wheat futures in Chicago were up 3% on Monday. Meanwhile, after India’s ban to export non-basmati rice, Thailand – the second biggest rice exporter – has asked farmers to reduce rice plantings due to drought and Indonesia may do the same. Thai rice prices have jumped to three-year highs at July end, and may continue to see more upside until the supply situation is clearer.

US equities (US500.I and USNAS100.I): S&P 500 bounces off the 4,500 level

S&P 500 futures are attempting this morning to rebound off the important 4,500 level up 0.4%. The market is weighing the balance between worsening credit conditions leading potentially to a recession and the mixed NFP figures on Friday that might lead the Fed to move to easing mode. The market is getting more nervous and focus will be on credit indicators and company outlooks in the Q2 earnings releases.

FX: Dollar slips as July NFP lacks conviction for another Fed rate hike

The US dollar slid on Friday amid a headline miss in July NFP, even as the details of the report had some hawkish elements. Treasuries gained on Friday after a sell-off earlier in the week and underpinned a softer dollar. Lower Treasury yields also helped the Japanese yen, USDJPY slid below 142 from highs of 143.89 last week but pair made its way back higher to 142.20 in the Asian session. EURUSD gained to 1.1042 but focus returned to 1.10 in the Asian hours today. GBPUSD had a more modest reaction to USD selloff, trading below 1.2750 with BOE’s dovish turn last week underpinning. AUDUSD also unable to sustain gains above 0.66.

What is going on?

Highest first-half gold demand from central banks on record

Central banks around the world added a record amount of gold to their reserves through the first half of 2023. Net central bank gold purchases totalled 387 tons through the first half of the year, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. That was the highest first-half total since the organization started compiling quarterly data in 2000. China’s PBoC was the biggest buyer, followed by Singapore’s MAS, while Turkey turned to be a net seller in Q2 due to local market dynamics.

Siemens Energy falls 4% as wind business losses balloon to €4.5bn

The problems in Siemens Energy’s wind business are certainly not over with the company announcing this morning that it sess fiscal loss of €4.5bn due to more writedowns in its wind business due to faulty wind turbine designs. On a positive note Q3 orders (ending 30 June) are €14.9bn vs est. €9.9bn driven by strong order growth in its wind turbine business and grid technologies related to electricity infrastructure.

Some Fed members still leaning hawkish

Some hawkish comments from Fed member Michelle Bowman were heard over the weekend. She warned more rate hikes "will likely be needed," a contrast with other Fed officials advocating wait-and-see. The governor is "looking for consistent evidence" that inflation continues to moderate. Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee said after Friday's slower job growth data that the labor market is becoming better balanced, so the FOMC can afford to be patient. Note that Bowman and Bostic are both having speeches today.

Maersk warns of global trade downturn

Danish shipping and logistics group Maersk, the world's largest owner of container ships and one of the best bellwethers for global trade, warned of a “longer and deeper” contraction in global trade. Maersk now sees global container volume growth in the range of -4% to -1% compared to -2.5% to +0.5% previously.

Global food prices jumped higher in July

Global food prices increased the most in 1.5 years as trade disruptions from the El Nino weather phenomenon battered agricultural-producing countries, and Russia's exit from a crucial UN-backed agriculture deal stoked supply concerns. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported Friday that the global food index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 123.9 in July, up 1.3% from the previous month. This was the largest monthly gain since March 2022.