S&P Global Ratings – S&P Global Ratings Credit Research & Insights expects global bond issuance to contract about 19% in 2022 but rise about 2% in 2023, according to the article "Global Financing Conditions: Bond Issuance Set To Remain Weak Through Year-End, Expand Modestly In 2023". Tighter monetary policy appears here to stay awhile, keeping it difficult for primary bond markets to open up to the typical issuance levels of recent years.

"That said, most policy rate increases may be behind us by year-end, helping interest rates and foreign exchange rates to stabilize in 2023, which could prompt bond issuance to pick up relative to 2022," said Nick Kraemer, head of S&P Global Ratings Performance Analytics.

Any increases in 2023 will be limited, however, given base-case expectations for recessions and stagnant growth in many major regions. Risks remain to the downside, and if inflation proves persistent, forcing central banks to keep raising rates at the current pace, bond issuance could remain near 2022 levels or even lower.

Global bond issuance through September totalled $6 trillion, down 14.5% from the same point in 2021. The largest declines remained among nonfinancials (down 35%) and U.S. public finance (down 14%), followed closely by financial services (down 11%). International public finance had a 2% decline, while gains in structured finance have continued (up 9%) but are slowing quickly.

