GCC: A new Covid-19 Response Report (CRR), produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development (AOAD), highlights the investment opportunities emerging in agri-tech across the Gulf as GCC countries move collaboratively and individually to find sustainable solutions for their food security challenges.

Titled “Agri-tech & Food Security in the GCC”, the report shines a spotlight on the wide-ranging strategies for agricultural innovation and food production taking shape across the region in an easy-to-navigate and accessible format that includes key data and infographics.

It provides details of the significant food security challenges that the region has long faced, such as water scarcity and a lack of arable soil – which have been exacerbated by climate change. The report also considers the added impact of disruptions to global supply chains caused by the pandemic and more recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened the need for the region to continue investing in domestic production capacity and agri-tech solutions.

Against this backdrop, the report charts the strides made across the GCC before and during the pandemic to reduce imports by investing in supportive technology solutions, such as water management, with a specific focus on desalination. It notes that such steps have helped to create an attractive investment environment for regional and international businesses eyeing opportunities in the sector.

With global food production contributing significantly to harmful emissions, the CRR considers the challenges industry players face as they strive to ensure that new agri-tech solutions can mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce future risks.

“Policymakers and business leaders in the GCC have long been collaborating effectively to address food security challenges,” Jana Treeck, Managing Director, Middle East, said. “With the global pandemic and climate change exacerbating challenges in international supply chains and local production, there is renewed appetite for investments in innovative food production solutions. As a result, we expect to see continued growth in agri-tech start-up funding and M&A activity in food production in the years ahead.”

The CRR includes several case studies charting the growth stories and development plans of key regional stakeholders in the agriculture sector and food production industry, namely: Tanmiah; RDI; Fresh on Table; and Alyasra Foods. It also looks in detail at the work being undertaken at the AOAD to support the development and enhancement of the 22 member states’ agriculture sectors and promote coordination in matters relating to agriculture and food security.

“Agri-tech & Food Security in the GCC”, forms part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, including ESG Intelligence and Future Readiness reports, and other highly relevant, go-to research tools, such as country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.

The CRR is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/news/report-can-agri-tech-offer-sustainable-solutions-gcc-food-security-challenges

-Ends-

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, The Americas and Asia. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct 6 million verified subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers and more.

Click here to subscribe to Oxford Business Group’s latest content: http://www.oxfordbusinessgroup.com/country-reports

For more information, please contact:

Marc-André de Blois

Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group

E-mail: mdeblois@oxfordbusinessgroup.com

Register to receive our Economic Updates: oxfordbusinessgroup.com/register