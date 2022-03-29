Fitch Ratings - London: Fitch Ratings has downgraded Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlook is Negative.

Fitch has also downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b-'. ATB's National Ratings are unaffected.

Rating Withdrawals

Fitch has also withdrawn ATB's Support Rating of '4' as it is no longer relevant to the agency's coverage following the publication of its updated Bank Rating Criteria on 12 November 2021. We have simultaneously assigned ATB a Shareholder Support Rating of 'b-' that reflects potential support the bank could expect to receive from its 64.2% shareholder Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc's (AB; BB/Stable).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings action follows the downgrade of Tunisia's sovereign IDR to 'CCC' on 18 March 2022, and the downward revision of its Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B'. The downgrade of Tunisia reflects heightened fiscal and external liquidity risks in the context of further delays in agreeing on a new programme with the IMF after the political changes of July 2021, which is necessary for access to most official creditors' budget support (see "Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to 'CCC" on www.fitchratings.com).

The downgrade of ATB's VR to 'ccc' follows the downgrade of the Tunisian banks' operating environment to 'ccc' from 'b-' with a negative outlook, primarily reflecting heightened risks to the banking sector's creditworthiness arising from a weakened sovereign and weaker operating conditions. Tunisian banks have material exposure to the sovereign via direct lending to the treasury and holdings of government securities, which we estimate at 16% of total sector assets at end-November 2021 (ATB's exposure was notably lower). In addition, banks are significantly exposed to highly indebted and problematic state-owned enterprises, which are mostly in a poor financial position, with many being loss-making.

Under Fitch's base-case scenario, annual GDP growth is expected to remain below 2.5% in the medium term, and Fitch expects banks' financial profiles to remain under pressure from the increased challenges to consumers and corporates under these conditions, translating to weaker key credit metrics.

VR

The 'ccc' VR reflects ATB's highly speculative credit quality and is heavily influenced by our assessment of the domestic operating environment. ATB operates exclusively in Tunisia, where operating conditions are increasingly challenging, reflecting the lingering consequences of the pandemic shock combined with the sovereign's weaker credit profile and global pressures.

ATB's VR is two notches below the 'b-' implied rating due the operating environment constraint and the sovereign rating constraint adjustments.

ATB is a second-tier bank with a deposit market share of about 6.8% in domestic credit and lends mainly to large corporates, SMEs, retail and very small companies as well as public-sector companies. At end-2021, the unconsolidated impaired loans/gross loans ratio increased to about 12.1% (end-2020: 11.3%), broadly in line with the sector average. State measures allowing corporate customers to defer loan-servicing expired in September 2021. Borrowers' ability to recover and resume debt servicing will largely depend on the extent of the economic recovery in Tunisia, which remains uncertain. Deferred loans were about 2% of ATB's gross loans at end-2021, creating further downside risks to the bank's asset quality. The bank's plans to reduce the non-performing loans ratio to below 8% by 2026 may prove challenging without a sustained improvement in the operating environment.

ATB's core capitalisation was supported in 2021 by a rights issue. The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 11% at end-2021 from 7.9% at end-2020, against a minimum regulatory requirement of 7%. ATB's regulatory capital ratio was 12.3% at end-2021. Nonetheless, we view ATB's capitalisation on the low side relative to the bank's risk profile, asset weaknesses and Tunisian country risks. We expect the bank's regulatory ratios to be further supported by a potential capital increase in 2022 and by growth in lower-risk segments. We expect dividends to be distributed in 2023 on 2022 net income at a reduced pay-out ratio in a drive to preserve capital.

ATB posted a net loss of TND68.5 million in 2021 (12% of end-2021 equity) mainly due to a significant increase in loan and securities impairment charges, in line with the Central Bank of Tunisia's tighter guidelines in the calculation of collective provisions. We expect provisions to remain high in 2022, in line with the prevailing economic conditions.

Funding and liquidity are rating strengths for ATB. Despite expected tightening liquidity conditions (particularly with the sovereign under pressure), we expect the bank's deposit base, split equally between retail and corporates, to remain stable. However, further stress on the sovereign could hit the domestic capital market and disrupt Tunisian banks' access to market funding. Our assessment also considers ordinary liquidity support from AB, should ATB need it.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

IDRs

ATB's Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to a downgrade of Tunisia's Country Ceiling, which is primarily sensitive to a downgrade of Tunisia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. They are also sensitive to regulatory restrictions and/or potential operational constraining ATB's ability to provide support, particularly in foreign currency, or to any changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding AB's capacity and willingness to support the bank. They would also be downgraded if AB's strategic interest in the bank weakens or if the parent's IDRs are downgraded by at least four notches.

VR

ATB's VR is sensitive to further deterioration in the bank's asset quality and sustained deterioration in profitability affecting capital ratios. This could come from sustained deterioration in the domestic operating environment.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

IDRs

An upgrade of ATB's IDRs would require an upgrade of Tunisia's Country Ceiling. This is highly unlikely in the near term.

VR

An upgrade of the VR would require sustained improvement in the operating environment allowing for a strengthening of asset quality, earnings and capitalisation, which is unlikely at present.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

PUBLIC RATINGS WITH CREDIT LINKAGE TO OTHER RATINGS

ATB's ratings are linked to AB's.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3'. This means ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg

