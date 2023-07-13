Fitch Ratings - Hong Kong: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rating Strengths and Weaknesses: The 'AA-' rating reflects the UAE's moderate consolidated public debt level, strong net external asset position and high GDP per capita. This benefits from Abu Dhabi's sovereign net foreign assets, which are among the highest of Fitch-rated sovereigns. These strengths are balanced by weak governance indicators relative to rating peers, the UAE's high dependence on hydrocarbon income and the significant indebtedness of some of the Emirates and their government-related entities (GREs).

The 'AA-' rating applies to the federal government (FG) of the UAE. Fitch evaluates the creditworthiness of the UAE FG based on the consolidated fiscal and external position of all the Emirates as is standard practice for federal entities, as well as the FG's standalone fiscal position and institutional set up.

Budget Surpluses: We project the consolidated budget to remain in surplus in 2023 at 4.6% of GDP after 11.1% in 2022, with a surplus in Abu Dhabi with an average Brent oil price of USD80 per barrel, a balanced budget in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah and a deficit in Sharjah.

We project the UAE fiscal breakeven oil price will average USD62/bbl in 2023-25, The consolidated surplus will amount to 3.7% of GDP in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025. Narrower deficits in Sharjah and higher production levels in Abu Dhabi will mitigate the negative impact of a gradual drop in oil prices to USD75/bbl in 2024 and USD70/bbl in 2025. We expect fiscal policy to remain pro-cyclical, driven by Abu Dhabi, but to a lower extent than pre-pandemic and with a greater share of the impulse being delivered by state-owned enterprises (SOE) such as ADQ (Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC, AA/Stable).

Small Federal Government: The FG's budget is small, with revenues and expenditure at about 3.5% of GDP and its remit is centred around the provision of essential public services such as infrastructure, health, education and police. The FG is required by law to balance its current budget and has a record of broadly balancing the overall budget. Although its revenues and outlays are relatively stable, the FG has limited fiscal flexibility in view of its small revenue base and limits on running deficits and issuing debt.

The FG is likely to receive a share of corporate income tax proceeds from 2024, but this is unlikely to materially change its fiscal profile, with a large share of revenue coming from grants from Abu Dhabi and dividends and royalties from federally-owned telecom SOEs, Du and Etisalat.

Moderate Consolidated Government Debt Level: We forecast consolidated UAE government debt at 31.4% of GDP in 2023, below the 'AA' category median of 45%. It will be broadly stable in 2024 and 2025. Individual Emirates have varied debt profiles, with Dubai standing out, with debt estimated at close to 78% of its GDP in 2022.

Federal Debt Issuances Continue: The FG issued USD7 billion on international markets and has reached the cap set by the Cabinet, although the debt law would allow the FG to issue more. All the proceeds were placed with the Emirates Investment Authority for long-term investment. The debt law could allow proceeds from foreign-currency issuances to be partly used for investment, but we expect the authorities not to use this option in case of new issuances.

The FG started issuing debt in local currency in 2022 and aims to bring the outstanding amount to about AED45 billion over the years, with the objective of building a domestic-currency yield curve rather than funding deficits or projects. All the proceeds are invested in highly-rated international government bonds, mostly US Treasuries, with matching maturities. GREs will likely be among the first other entities to issue local-currency bonds in the UAE. The authorities have switched from issuing T-bonds to T-Sukuk during 2023.

High Leverage: Despite a moderate government debt/GDP ratio, Fitch views the UAE as characterised by a high degree of leverage in its economy. We estimate overall contingent liabilities from GREs at about 64% of UAE 2022 GDP and gross non-bank private external debt stands at 50% of GDP. A large share of SOE debt is owed by healthy SOEs presenting little risk, but there is less visibility on Dubai Inc. The public banking sector's debt stood at 38% of GDP in 2022. The sector is large with assets of about 183% of GDP in 2022, but risk is limited by the sector's increased net interest margin and strong liquidity.

Close Links with Abu Dhabi: We judge that the close political and budgetary links, along with the strong influence of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable) over the FG budgeting and the essential nature of public services it provides place the FG higher in Abu Dhabi's support hierarchy than individual Emirates, should it be required. However, Abu Dhabi does not provide an explicit guarantee that would ensure unconditional and timely support to the FG.

Non-Oil Growth to Slow: Fitch forecasts overall GDP growth to slow to 2.1% in 2023 and 3.6% in 2024 after close to 8% in 2022. We expect non-oil growth of 3.4% and hydrocarbon GDP to contract by 1.4% in 2023 close to the OPEC+ quota. We project non-oil growth to slow to 2.7% in 2024 but remain relatively robust despite global headwinds, supported by government and GRE spending, a robust real estate sector, dynamic past population growth and GCC demand. The hydrocarbon sector will expand in 2024 due to higher OPEC+ production caps.

Security Risks Remain: In our view, geopolitical risks are high relative to 'AA' rated peers. Tensions between Iran and Israel and the US still pose a risk to the region, in particular to Abu Dhabi's hydrocarbon infrastructure and to Dubai as a trade, tourism and financial hub. Although it has scaled back its military presence, the UAE remains involved in the Yemen civil war, which led to drone attacks in early 2022.

ESG - Governance: The UAE has an ESG Relevance Score (RS) of '5[+]' for both Political Stability and Rights and for the Rule of Law, Institutional and Regulatory Quality and Control of Corruption. These scores reflect the high weight that the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) have in our proprietary Sovereign Rating Model. The UAE has a high WBGI ranking at the 67th percentile, reflecting its record of domestic political stability, strong institutional capacity, effective rule of law and a low level of corruption.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action/Downgrade - Public Finances: A deterioration in Abu Dhabi's sovereign credit profile.

- Public Finances and External Finances: Substantial erosion of the external position of the UAE and/or of individual Emirates' fiscal position, for example due to a sustained period of low oil prices or a materialisation of contingent liabilities; - Structural Features: A geopolitical shock that negatively affects economic, social or political stability.

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action/Upgrade - Public Finances: Increased confidence that Abu Dhabi would provide unconditional support in the event of need, for example due to a guarantee for the timely service of the FG debt.

- Structural Features and Macroeconomic Policies: Improvement in structural factors such as a reduction in oil dependence, a strengthening in governance and the economic policy framework, and a reduction in geopolitical risk while maintaining strong fiscal and external balance sheets.

SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) AND QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)

Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the United Arab Emirates a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR scale.

Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR.

Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Sovereigns, Public Finance and Infrastructure issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of three notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

The following data limitations were identified and addressed: a) Standard International Investment Position data for the UAE is not available; b) there is no disclosure on the size of Abu Dhabi external assets (mostly relating to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA). a) The main elements of external assets and liabilities are available from emirate sources, creditor sources and the IMF/World Bank/BIS; b) there is a degree of disclosure on the assets' composition and returns of ADIA and Fitch is provided with some guidance on inflows and outflows. Fitch's estimates of Abu Dhabi's external assets are derived by compounding estimated government cash surpluses using assumptions about returns and asset allocations. The mitigants above provide us with sufficient confidence in our analysis of the credit profile to maintain or assign the rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The UAE has an ESG Relevance Score of '5[+]' for Political Stability and Rights as World Bank Governance Indicators have the highest weight in Fitch's SRM and are therefore highly relevant to the rating and a key rating driver with a high weight. As the UAE has a percentile rank above 50 for the respective Governance Indicator, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

The UAE has an ESG Relevance Score of '5[+]' for Rule of Law, Institutional & Regulatory Quality and Control of Corruption as World Bank Governance Indicators have the highest weight in Fitch's SRM and are therefore highly relevant to the rating and are a key rating driver with a high weight. As the UAE has a percentile rank above 50 for the respective Governance Indicators, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

The UAE has an ESG Relevance Score of '4' for Human Rights and Political Freedoms as the Voice and Accountability pillar of the World Bank Governance Indicators is relevant to the rating and a rating driver. As the UAE has a percentile rank below 50 for the respective Governance Indicator, this has a negative impact on the credit profile.

The UAE has an ESG Relevance Score of '4[+]' for Creditor Rights as willingness to service and repay debt is relevant to the rating and is a rating driver for the UAE, as for all sovereigns. As the UAE has track record of 20+ years without a restructuring of public debt and captured in our SRM variable, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

Except for the matters discussed above, the highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the entity(ies). For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg.

