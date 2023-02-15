Doha, QATAR – The GECF is pleased to unveil the inaugural edition of the Monthly Gas Market Report (MGMR). This new publication offers a comprehensive analysis of the global gas market on a monthly basis. It is made publicly available.

The Report provides essential insights for industry players, policymakers, and stakeholders, including a detailed analysis of gas demand and supply, international trade flows, gas storage trends, pricing trends, and the impact of the global economy on the gas market.

“The GECF is committed to delivering high-quality information and analysis, and is confident that the Monthly Gas Market Report will be a valuable resource for all those interested in the gas industry,” said HE Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the GECF.

The Monthly Gas Market Report will be available by the middle of every month, covering the analysis of developments from the previous month. To access the report, please visit: GECF Monthly Gas Market Report.

About Gas Exporting Countries Forum:

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international governmental organisation currently comprising 19 member countries: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela as Members, and Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway, and Peru as Observers. Together, the GECF member countries represent 72% of the global proven gas reserves, 44% of marketed production, 56% of exports by pipeline and 52% as LNG.

The GECF is headquartered in Doha, Qatar.

