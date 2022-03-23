24% of Gen Z respondents state sustainability is a key consideration in their employment and career journey

UAE: — FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, today revealed the findings of its 'Future is Now' study* among Gen Z (18-24 years old).

As one of the most dynamic emerging markets worldwide, the UAE is home to a vibrant young population, and the study offers valuable insights into the priorities of the younger generation in the country.

With the future becoming more dynamic than ever, there is a substantial shift in the way generations are embracing 'what's next', with new technologies, and an interest in sustainability impacting both business and individual lifestyles.

This is particularly true for Gen Z. According to the 'Future is Now' study, 35% of Gen Z respondents associated the phrase 'Future is Now' with technology advances in business, healthcare, education, and transportation, 33% to sustainable development, 20% to the rise in the use of robotics and artificial intelligence, 8% to expecting everything to be personalized for them, and a mere 4% to living on Mars.

"The results of this study and particularly the responses of the younger population, reinforce our commitment to experimenting with sustainable technologies that benefit and align with our customers' goals. As an industry leader, we have a responsibility towards the next generations and take bold actions by constantly innovating to meet future expectations," said Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

"FedEx is a vocal advocate for modernizing technologies that enhance the next generation of transportation vehicles and devices. Currently, we are testing Roxo™, the autonomous FedEx SameDay Bot for last mile deliveries, which is designed to reduce carbon emissions, traffic congestion, and noise pollution," added Muhs.

The study also highlights what Gen Z considers when working with a future employer. 24% of Gen Z respondents stated they would consider a company's sustainability agenda and its way of conducting business as a critical measure for choosing work, while an equal percentage (24%) viewed the adoption and use of technology as most important. Interestingly, 22% of Gen Z respondents cited a company's research and development credentials and volume of patents as determinants while choosing future employers.

98% of Gen Z respondents also agreed that sustainability would be an indispensable part of their business in the future, and 94% agreed that being 'planet-conscious' is integral to a futuristic outlook.

Jack Muhs added: "FedEx is working toward delivering a more sustainable future, with a goal of carbon neutral operations globally by 2040. We're working to reduce emissions and waste, replace older technologies and vehicles, and revolutionize our facilities and packaging because we understand our role in helping to protect and preserve our planet.”

The ‘Future is Now’ study focused on three main views: being dynamic, how open the UAE population is to experimentation and innovation, and to what degree are they sustainability conscious.

-Ends-

* FedEx ‘Future is Now’ study Methodology

The above findings are based on responses to online surveys conducted by IPSOS UAE with 750 respondents across Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Fujairah, Dubai, Ras El Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. Respondents were a representative sample of people from the above cities aged between 18-24 years.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.