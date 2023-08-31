Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Soaring temperatures and high humidity increase your risk of heat-related issues like dehydration and heat stroke. Those weather extremes also can increase stroke risk for some people.

Dr. Robert Brown, a Mayo Clinic neurologist, says if you or someone you know experiences stroke symptoms in the heat, call your emergency services number, as stroke is a medical emergency.

Does weather impact your risk of having a stroke?

"There is some influence of weather and temperature on the occurrence of stroke, and it ends up that it’s oftentimes temperature extremes ─ very, very hot, very, very cold," Dr. Brown says.

Or very, very humid. The increased risk of stroke may have to do with the impact extreme heat, humidity and cold have on the body, Dr. Brown says.

“Factors related to blood pressure and even some factors related to certain heart conditions," he says.

A stroke is a medical emergency. The faster you get treatment, the better your chances of recovery are.

"There are several treatments that are available at the time of stroke-related symptoms," Dr. Brown says. "These include clot busters or medications designed to try to break up the clot in an artery blocking the blood flow to the brain."

Some treatments can sometimes be used to remove the blockage from the artery directly.

Symptoms include sudden onset of weakness of the face, arm or leg; sudden numbness on one side of the body; sudden difficulty seeing, speaking or understanding others; sudden unsteadiness or a sudden, severe headache unlike anything you’ve ever had. If symptoms occur, call your emergency services.

Dr. Brown says when it comes to stroke, remember FAST:

F, face drooping, A, arm weakness; S, speech difficulties and T, time to call your emergency services number if symptoms occur!

