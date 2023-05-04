RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Construction Activity Index records record positive reading

Infrastructure leads the way on workloads among exceptionally strong sector overall

Skills shortages remain a concern, aligning with the global construction industry

Resource demands of the Saudi Arabian construction industry impacting neighbouring states

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Global Construction Monitor Q1 2023 for Saudi Arabia reports that Saudi Arabia’s construction sector remains exceptionally strong in the first three months of 2023.



The headline RICS Construction Activity Index (CAI) reported a very strong +69 net balance, up from the +65 reported in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, construction workloads continue to post solidly positive readings, with infrastructure reporting an exceptional +86 net balance which is a record positive result since the RICS construction monitor began assessing Saudi Arabia in Q3 2018. Workloads of private residential and private non-residential types also demonstrated very good results (+58 and +79, respectively).

What is primarily holding back the Saudi Arabian construction sector is also affecting the global industry – such as skills shortages and costs of materials. 84% of respondents, the highest proportion, say skills shortages are holding back activity, closely followed by the cost of materials (78%). Crucially, of these skills shortages 75% report a shortage of quantity surveyors.

According to commentary from respondents, the resource demands of Saudi Arabia’s construction sector are having an impact on the construction sectors throughout the region.

Looking to the future, twelve-month workload expectations remain very strong with infrastructure expected to continue to lead the way in demand (+85 net balance). Even the weakest reading, for private residential developments, is a very strong +67 net balance reading. Profit margin expectations continue to remain strong, recording a +52 reading.



All metrics considered, the Saudi Arabian construction sector, similar to its property sectors, remains one of the leading lights across the globe and will remain so for the foreseeable future.