Dubai, UAE: According to a recent study commissioned by CARS24 in association with YouGov, a new trend has emerged within the online pre-owned car buying patterns of consumers in UAE. Out of the UAE consumers who prefer to buy pre-owned cars online, around 55% fall within the 18-34 age group. YouGov, is an international research data and analytics group.

As per the CARS24 - YouGov study, 28% of the respondents mentioned that they would prefer to buy a pre-owned car online, around 43% mentioned that they would prefer to buy it from a showroom, 19% of them would prefer to buy it from private sellers, whereas 10% had no specific preference. As per the study 30% of UAE Nationals, 34% of Arab expats, 27% Asian expats, 22% of Western expats preferred to buy a car online. Preference of Arab expats in terms of buying the cars online exceeded by 2% as compared to buying a pre-owned car from a dealership which stood at 32%.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for Cars24, the leading online platform for pre-owned vehicles, stated that “We are a young company that has grown rapidly not only in the UAE but across several international markets. CARS24 is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and our entire business model is connected to this robust tech DNA. This study corroborates the faith that we have bestowed in our state-of-the-art seamless technology framework as we are now witnessing a rising acceptance from consumers in UAE. We are confident that in the very near future there will be a significant crossover from the offline car buying medium to the online domain. We have sold 4000 plus cars in the last 8-9 months and 100% of them were online,”.

Furthermore, 31% of males and 21% of females are expected to buy a pre-owned car online. In terms of the trend within the income categories and their preference for buying a pre-owned car online 26% of the people within the income group of up to AED5000, 30% of the people within AED5001-AED10000, 34% of the people from AED10001 to AED20,000, 25% of the respondents within AED20001 – AED40,000 and 44% of the people within the AED40,000 plus income category preferred to buy a pre-owned car online.

HOW LIKELY ARE UAE RESIDENTS TO OWN A PRE-OWNED CAR IN 2022?

Also out of the people surveyed, close to 64% of the respondents are looking at owning a pre-owned car in 2022. Out of this 69% of males and 54% of female respondents are planning to own a pre-owned car this year. Around 71% of the people within the AED20,001-40,000 category are likely to buy a pre-owned car whereas closer to 80% of people surveyed are likely to go for a pre-owned car within the AED40,000 plus income category. With regard to the respondents across the 7 emirates, 63% - 65% are likely to buy a pre-owned car in 2022.

With a company value of close to US$3.3 billion, CARS24 is revolutionizing the way pre-owned cars are bought in the UAE. Through its next-generation, e-commerce platform for used cars and its new MRL, the company aims to continue its expansion plans in the region.

Furthermore, CARS24’s mega refurbishment lab (MRL) in UAE would roll out close to 20000+ cars in a year. The lab will run round the clock to ensure that each vehicle undergoes a stringent 150-point quality check prior to listing the cars on its eCommerce platform. This MRL at Jebel Ali has 70 bays, 5 high-end Italian paint booths, and has the capacity to roll out close to 1500 cars a month. This leased 1,000,000 sq. ft facility with a total contract value in excess of AED 40 million, is one of Dubai’s largest-ever leasing deals on record.

ABOUT CARS24:

Founded in 2015, CARS24 is the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia. With a consumer first approach, CARS24's mission is to transform the used car industry by taking the entire journey of searching, buying, selling, and financing online. Leveraging the latest technology advances, CARS24 has set up multiple state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Labs; creating new industry benchmarks for high quality used cars.

