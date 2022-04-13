UAE ranks fourth globally on State of Mind score by country, with gender equal State of Mind for men and women

New ASICS research proves that just 15:09 minutes of exercise is all it can take to begin experiencing a positive uplift, showing the big impact a small amount of movement can have

Global study demonstrates positive link between movement and mental health, but highlights worrying impact of exercise generation gap between the old and young

Inspired by these findings, ASICS is calling on everyone to take part in its 15:09 Uplift Challenge to experience the uplift first-hand

ASICS is today announcing the results of its inaugural Global State of Mind Index, which proves a direct positive link between exercise and mental health, but uncovers the worrying potential impact of lower levels of activity in younger generations across the globe.

The first of its kind global study, which tracks the mental state of 37,000 people from 16 countries around the world including UAE, finds that people who move the most have a higher State of Mind score. Active individuals[1] have an average State of Mind score of 68/100, in relation to just 56/100 for those that are inactive2.

The study also highlights dramatic differences in physical activity between generations, with older generations (those aged 57+) moving on average for almost one hour (53 minutes) more than Gen Z a week. This in turn is shown to be having a big impact on each group’s collective State of Mind score.

The study found that 54% of the global older population are active and feel the uplifting benefits, reporting an average State of Mind score of 67/100. In contrast, just 45% of the global Gen Z (aged 18-24) population are currently active and, as a result, have a considerably lower average State of Mind score than their older counterparts of 59/100.

Data collected in the UAE showed a positive link between movement and mental health, with active individuals on average scoring 71/100 in relation to just 62/100 for non-active individuals. It was also consistent with global data in revealing the older generation is more active and has a higher State of Mind score (61% active with average SOM score of 71/100) compared with those in Gen Z (just 55% active with average SOM score of 63/100).

Globally, UAE ranks 4th after China, India and Thailand for all traits except for having a sharp memory and for coping with stress, for which it was 5th and 9th respectively.

UAE population does 180 minutes of activity a week, with women being less active than men. Walking is the most popular activity, followed by football / soccer and swimming andDubai ranks first as the city with the highest State of Mind

The local data for the UAE also highlights zero disparity of State of Mind by gender, a uniqueness only shared by three countries, where men and women have same State of Mind scores. All other countries present men as having higher state of mind scores.

The study also interestingly found that while the global population perceive 30 minutes as the minimum amount of exercise required to experience the uplifting impact of movement, new ASICS’ research proves that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of movement is all it can take to begin feeling the mood-boosting effects.

Dr Brendon Stubbs, a leading exercise and mental health researcher from King’s College London who led the study, said: “There is a common perception that you need to move for a long time to experience the uplifting benefit. However, our new research proves this is not the case – just over 15 minutes of movement is actually all it can take to experience the positive impact. Coinciding with the State of Mind Index, which demonstrates the positive link between movement and mental health on a global scale like never before, we hope it will be inspiring for many to see the impact that such a small amount of movement can have.”

Inspired by its 15:09 finding, ASICS now aims to get the world moving with the launch of a 15:09 Uplift Challenge, which will be kicked off by the 15:09 Uplift Ambassadors – ASICS’ latest athlete signings with a difference. The club’s founding members – including retired US runner Deena Kastor, Japan’s former volleyball international Yuki Mori and Olympic marathon winner Mizuki Noguchi, Italy’s Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini, and the UK’s former 10,000 world champion Liz McColgan – are a celebration of the uplifted older generation’s approach to movement and exercise, as revealed by the State of Mind Index study results.

Gary Raucher, Executive Vice President, ASICS EMEA said: “At ASICS, it has long been our belief that sport has the power to uplift both an individual and the world like nothing else. While the results of our global State of Mind Index prove just how intrinsic the link between regular movement and positive mental health is, they also show the potential impact a small amount of movement could have in raising the world’s collective State of Mind. Our 15:09 Challenge sets out to do just that, calling on everyone to move and in doing so experience those all-important benefits first-hand. We’re delighted that our inspiring new ASICS 15.09 Uplift Ambassadors are going to be joining us in taking part in and sharing this challenge too.”

ASICS is inviting everyone to get involved by taking part in their own 15:09 challenge throughout June by moving for 15:09 minutes and sharing how they get on using #ASICSforMind.

To find out more visit https://www.asics.com/geo/mk/smsb-state-of-mind-index

-Ends-

About the ASICS State of Mind Index

The State of Mind Index is a first-of-its-kind study conducted by ASICS which looks at the relationship between State of Mind and exercise around the world. The State of Mind Index is a score out of 100, calculated based on the accumulative mean scores across ten cognitive and emotional traits – including positivity, content, relaxed, focused and composed. Conducted by Edelman Data & Insights, the study was carried out among a total sample size of 37,000 respondents across 16 countries globally – nationally representative by age, gender and region in each market. The countries included in the study are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UAE, UK & USA. Generational breakdown included in the study was as follows:

Boomers & Silent (older generation) - 57+

Gen X - 41-56

Millenials - 24-40

Gen Z - 18-24

[1] Doing more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week

2 Doing less than 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week