Dubai, UAE: 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently released its 2022 Global Impact Report highlighting the progress it has made toward its goals in addition to the actions the company took in 2021 to accelerate ambitions through its environment, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

The company’s sustainability activities are rooted in its purpose to ‘Unlock the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what’s possible’ through its actions across its Sustainability Framework.

Science for circular: This is the first year 3M is reporting its progress on recent water and plastic goals and has seen positive movement.

Since 2019, 3M has reduced water usage by 10.7% indexed to sales. In addition, 3M has taken steps to install state-of-the-art water quality systems at some of our largest water using locations around the world.

In 2021, we reduced over 18 million pounds of virgin-based plastic use.

By the end of 2021, 45.2% of 3M sites had attained zero-landfill status.

Science for climate: Climate change remains one of the greatest challenges, and 3M continues to focus on driving innovations to help provide climate solutions in its operations, products and communities.

Since 2002, 3M has reduced its absolute carbon footprint by 75.0%. 3M has also reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 26.1% since 2019.

3M is on target to surpass its 2025 annual renewable energy goal of 50% renewable energy in its operations two years ahead of schedule.

As of 2021, 3M has helped its customers reduce their GHGs by 100 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions through the use of 3M products since 2015.

Science for community: In 2021, 3M continued to take meaningful steps towards a more equitable future and unlocking the power of diversity.

In 2021, 3M gave the largest amount in its history – $88.5 million – in total global giving.

In 2021, 3M invested $12.0 million in organizations and schools that promote STEM and skilled trades for underrepresented communities, as well as organizations that assist families and households facing unique challenges from centuries of systemic racism and inequalities that multiply generationally.

3M achieved 100% gender pay equity in its global regions.

From a social perspective, 3M is focused on realizing its ambitions through various partnerships with organizations such as Rawafed Foundation and Emirates Environmental Group in the Middle East and Africa. On Global Volunteer Day, 3M in partnership with Rawafed Foundation launched a project titled ‘Ask a STEM Role Model’ to promote STEM to underserved primary school students through Q&A sessions with 3M engineers in the UAE. The Rawafed Centre is an educational centre that offers educational solutions to issues that are faced by less privileged youth.

In Lebanon, 3Mgives the caritative branch of 3M worked with the Beit El Baraka foundation to support the most vulnerable families in with access to food. In South Africa, 3M partnered with Play Africa to drive more equitable outcomes and bridge opportunity gaps in science education; 14,000 children benefited from this initiative alone.

Maya Ibrahimchah, Founder and CEO of Beit el Baraka said: “Our partnership with 3M is the perfect example of an impactful and sustainable support program for vulnerable communities. By buying mouneh from small scale producers in villages to support families of elders with food parcels, we were able to empower MSMEs while giving back to underprivileged communities in rural areas. This is how we optimize donations to create a ripple effect within our society.”

From an environment perspective, 3M, in collaboration with Emirates Environmental Group, is also participating in the latter’s UAE recycling project titled ‘One Root, One Communi-Tree’ for the second consecutive year. 3M aims to donate recyclable plastic material in a span of two weeks in order to plant a Native Tree in their name and contribute to the environment positively. The collection of recyclable plastic material results in saving CO2.

Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa (MEA) said: “At 3M, we are committed to supporting initiatives that foster sustainable communities, including projects that protect ecosystems, support local economies, enhance livelihoods, and promote science-based environmental education. Our recent partnerships with Emirates Environmental Group and Rawafed Foundation are a testament to our dedication to realizing a sustainable future for all.”

Throughout the rest of 2022, 3M will continue to bring its Purpose and Promise to life through continuous actions and progress on its goals.

-End-

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

For more information:

Yasser Alvi | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

yasser.alvi@bcw-global.com

nisha.celina@bcw-global.com