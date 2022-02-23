Sales exceeded Dhs1.5bn since the beginning of 2021

Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the UAE leading real estate developer, is organizing a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, on Saturday, December 18.

The company make a special offer on all their projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a 15% discount, with only 15% down payment, and 1% monthly installments.

Reportage Properties sales exceeded Dhs1.5bn January to November 2021, compared to Dhs714mn during the same period of 2020, an increase of more than 110%.

Reportage Properties is developing 12 projects in the UAE, providing about 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a project that has been completed and handed over in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, indicated that Reportage is interested in launching a special offer and discounts of 15% on all its projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, on the occasion of its celebrating their record sales since the beginning of this year, which amounted to Dhs1.5bn.This ,he said, reflects the strength of the company's performance and its flexibility in adapting to challenges.

Suleiman pointed out to the company's keenness to make a variety of offers that suit large segments of customers, while continuing to organize many sales events, which is directly reflected in the increase in sales.

The CEO stressed that the real estate market in the UAE is going through a remarkable recovery phase in sales and an increase in demand for buying real estate units in all regions, boosted by the event of the "Dubai Expo 2020", in addition to the launch of the "50 projects" initiative packages.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes "Al Raha Lofts 1", which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, whereas the “The Gate” project, adds 463 apartments, and the “Leonardo Residence” , which was handed over about two years ago, includes 177 apartments .

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units, as well as the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 housing units.

In Dubai, the "Alexis Tower" project is being developed on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area of ​​Dubai, and provides 378 luxury housing units, and the "Rukan" tower, in "Dubailand", which is being developed in cooperation with the "Continental Investment Company", to provide about 488 housing units.The "Rukan Lofts 1" includes about 349 residential villas, and "Rukan Lofts 2" provides about 755 villas.

In Egypt, "Reportage Properties" recently launched the "Montenapoleone" project, which will be built on an area of ​​465,000 square meters, and will include 5,500 housing units.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022