The RemotePass and Hotdesk partnership aims to provide the tools to enable, attract, and retain talent to work from anywhere at any time.

RemotePass, a tech platform that helps companies hire, onboard, and pay remote teams globally, partners with Hotdesk, the on-demand workspace platform that enables users to book ready-to-use workspaces in seconds. By streamlining the process for companies to onboard and pay their remote teams globally and providing instant access to workspaces at their fingertips, this partnership will revolutionize how companies operate.

RemotePass and Hotdesk—which are both UAE-based tech companies—provide combined coverage across 120+ countries worldwide.

Clients can use RemotePass to swiftly hire, onboard, and pay their remote teams without having to worry about legal setups, work permits, tax payments, and payroll logistics. Concurrently, Hotdesk enables businesses and teams to book a wide range of desks, meeting rooms, and offices on-demand, by the hour, day, month, or year—without the need for large capex investments or committing to long-term leases.

State of the industry:

RemotePass and Hotdesk are shaping the future of work by seizing the opportunities of the new normal. To succeed in the future of work, where the hybrid model has shown an increase in productivity, RemotePass and Hotdesk are here to equip companies with the complete end-to-end solution. Companies will have access to benefits from A to Z regardless of their location. Today, we see more demand for remote talent than ever before, and companies who resist this change will simply miss out.

Mohamed K. – Co-Founder & CEO, Hotdesk: “Work 3.0 - hybrid - is where businesses stop wearing ‘concrete boots’. High capex, long-term leases, and having to create multiple legal entities for work permits is over. With the Hotdesk x RemotePass partnership, we are happy to announce that companies will be able to attract and retain talent globally on RemotePass’ legal infrastructure and deploy flexible office infrastructure on-demand—all under one invoice.”

Kamal R. – Co-Founder & CEO, RemotePass: “Our mission is to enable anyone to work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. Partnering with Hotdesk allows us to take the remote setup to the next level. In a few clicks, companies can now offer their remote teams access to a workspace in a growing 115+ cities.”

About Hotdesk

Hotdesk is the on-demand workspace platform that gives users instant access to workspaces at their fingertips, while enabling coworking spaces and businesses with underutilized commercial real estate to generate revenue.

The platform has multiple offerings - desks, meeting rooms, and offices, by the hour, day, month or year. With options to ‘pay-as-you-go’ and an all-access subscription - Hotdesk transforms the concept of having an office to a SaaS-like model.



Hotdesk Technologies is a private company registered with the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”).

About RemotePass

RemotePass is a UAE-based company offering a full-stack platform for companies to easily hire, onboard, offer benefits and pay global teams in full compliance. RemotePass currently services 120+ global and regional companies.

