Dubai: Food and beverage producers from across the GCC have made the most of a busy first three days of Gulfood 2022, capitalising on the opportunities at the 27th edition of the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), putting pen to paper on a number of MoUs and new partnerships.

Dubai-based hydroponic farm management company, Greener Crop, which specialises in setting up and operating commercial hydroponic farms, has maximised the growing appetite for agribusiness solutions with the signing of a partnership with Tamkeen Investments, a venture capital with an aim to revolutionise economic sectors in Oman and other GCC countries, to develop and manage hydroponic farms in Oman.

Alexander Kappes, CEO, Greener Crop and Mustafa Al Hinai, CEO, Tamkeen Investments said that their shared goal was to expand the use of advanced farming technologies in Oman.

“Our focus is to enable existing and aspiring farmers in Oman, by providing them with a combination of cutting-edge technology, and data-driven farm management,” added Kappa.

Olive Country, which disrupts conventional sourcing and supply chain in the food industry, made the most of an energetic Gulfood, signing a partnership with Saudi Arabian water brand Berain and Oman’s most trusted dairy brand Mazoon for sourcing and distribution.

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman at Ghassan Aboud Group, owners of Olive Country, said: “This is our third year at Gulfood, the exhibition has proven to be very effective and prosperous. Over the years we have established several relations and signed notable deals with companies like Minerva Foods, AFFCO, JBS, Unilever, Hunter Foods at Gulfood.

“Today we are pleased to announce our latest partnership with Saudi water brand, Berain and Oman's most trusted dairy brand Mazoon.”

He added: “The group will continue in its journey and commitment towards investing in the food value chain. We have expanded across several sectors including retail, online trade, catering, sourcing, and distribution. We have also announced our latest partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports to establish a Regional Food Hub in Abu Dhabi.”

Meanwhile, Camelicious, owners of the world’s largest camel farms in Dubai, and manufacturers of a wide range of camel milk-based products, signed an MoU with Othaim Pharma Trading Company (“Othaim Pharma”) to expand the company’s operations in KSA.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Othaim Pharma, one of the leading distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is to take our wide range of products to market with an objective of making Camelicious the number one camel milk-based product brand in the country,” said Saeed Juma Bin Subaih Al Falasi, General Manager, Camelicious.

Gulfood is running at Dubai World Trade Centre until Thursday 17 February.

About Gulfood: www.gulfood.com

Gulfood has established a position as the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event. Split into eight specific food industry sectors, the trade-only show is professionally managed and hosted by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC): www.dwtc.com

DWTC brings more than 40 years’ experience delivering world-class events in the Middle East and provides local, regional, and international exhibitors with unmatched expertise and in-depth market knowledge. Our team organizes more than 20 of the largest and most successful international and regional shows in Middle East, providing an ideal platform for business development in the region. Our commitment to on-going innovation within the exhibition industry has supported the rapid growth and development of a wide range of business-to-business and business-to-consumer shows and delivered consistent satisfaction to exhibitors and visitors. DWTC works with the leading trade bodies and industry associations to ensure that all exhibitions deliver full value and are built upon the real needs of their specific sector.

