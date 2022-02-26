PHOTO
RED EXPO witnesses the participation of more than 35 real estate companies and developers with more than 200 diversified projects in New Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, the North Coast, Ain Sukhna, 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed Companies are present with distinctive projects and strong offers that they present to clients during the exhibition day, and a number of major real estate companies in Egypt will participate in the exhibition.
The exhibiting real estate developers were selected on the basis of rules and regulations, the most important of which are reputable real estate companies and companies that have started implementing their projects, and completing the legal papers of the proposed project, which achieves the element of credibility among all parties.
The companies participating in the exhibition are preparing to present exclusive offers for their projects, which include offering various payment systems, minimal advances and installment periods that are presented for the first time in the exhibition, in addition to exclusive discounts on the day of the exhibition only, making the exhibition a unique opportunity for customers wishing to obtain unrepeatable offers.
The exhibition includes a package of various commercial, administrative, residential and hotel projects implemented in various areas, which attracted customers and interest to obtain units in them.
