RED has prepared an extensive study on the needs of the real estate market, as well as the relationship between the real estate marketer, the real estate developer and the client.



Khaled Bahig, Chairman and CEO of RED, said that cooperation with distinguished real estate marketing companies was formed according to specific criteria so that these companies follow RED and work under its umbrella in order to work with a unified strategy and a harmonious style, which is positively reflected on all parties.



He added that "RED provides all its administrative expertise and its structure of systems and experiences gained in the field of marketing for these companies so that they all adopt a work method based on joint coordination and integration to reach the highest level of unified training for real estate agents, which leads to raising the level of service provided to both the client and the real estate developer." "



Bahig said that the "RED Collaboration" consortium includes Upstate Real Estate Investment and Marketing Company, Kayan Real Estate Marketing Company, The Midiator and (ERA), Misr Elakareya Real Estate Marketing Company and Land Bank.



He continued, "The company will work to implement this union (RED Collaboration) with a larger number of real estate marketing companies that comply with the requirements for entering the union, as three new agreements will be signed this month with other companies that meet the standards that enable them to work with the same professionalism that the company follows. .



Mohamed Bennani, Managing Director of RED, indicated that the alliance came to change the real estate marketing map in Egypt by joining the best real estate experts in the real estate market under one roof.



The alliance will represent a strength for the real estate sector, and the real estate sector is in dire need of such an alliance to control the relationship between the real estate developer and real estate marketing companies, stressing that the element of benevolence, efficiency and credibility are the main principles and objectives of joining the alliance.



For his part, Amr Othman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Land Bank, which is affiliated with the alliance, stressed that this step is a positive reflection of the need to regulate the real estate market and to achieve the principle of exchanging different real estate experiences that includes this alliance, which will lead to positive results, both on the service level for the client or on the developer side. The alliance will also raise the efficiency of the real estate marketer by launching the RED Real Estate Marketing Academy initiative, which is considered an operational license to practice real estate marketing activity.



RED revealed the selection of the members of the alliance according to the determinants and criteria, the most important of which is the element of expertise and competence in the members of the alliance.



The alliance is based on some principles, the most important of which are:

Maximizing the status of real estate marketing companies with developers, which goes along with the marketer’s tangible role in the real estate market, which contributes to preserving the rights of companies and their employees. Regulating the commercial relationship between the real estate marketer and the developer at the administrative, technical and financial levels. Qualifying the real estate marketer and training him on the basic principles and values ​​of customer service. Integration and exchange of experiences to raise the level of service provided to the developer and the customer. Return to the accepted principles and values, the most important of which is that the customer’s interest comes first. Starting a project to organize work in the real estate market, as is the case in other countries.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022