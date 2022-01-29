A record number of high school students applied for Early Decision at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university. Applications for Early Decision were up 25% from the previous year, and 27 students were offered admission.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, spoke of the competitiveness of this year’s applicants: “With 25% more applications for Early Decision than we have ever had, competition was intense. I am so proud to welcome these students as the first members of the Class of 2026. They are a group of exceptionally talented and enthusiastic young people.”

The Early Decision application deadline is three months before the regular deadline of February 1. Students who have attended a CMU-Q outreach program are invited to apply for Early Decision if CMU-Q is their first choice in universities. Successful students are offered acceptance packages before the winter break.

This year’s Early Decision students include 27 students from a total of 20 high schools, including the first students admitted from Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Durham School for Girls Doha, and Qatar-Finland International School.

CMU-Q offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

-Ends-

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 400 students from 53 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 14 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1000.

To learn more, visit www.qatar.cmu.edu

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022