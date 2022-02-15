Dubai, UAE: According to latest Canalys data, realme was ranked Top 4 in UAE with 858% annual growth, outgrowing the traditional strong brands in the market. Meanwhile, realme, the youngest brand among world’s top 6 smartphone brands, has maintained strong growth momentum globally, and was ranked among Top 5 in 30 markets and 6 regions in the fourth quarter of 2021, aligning with its core value of “Dare to Leap”.

“The company has been laser focused on providing best performance in segment to customers worldwide with leading tech innovations, which has started to pay off,” said Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, “in 2021, our annual smartphone sales volume reached a record high of 60 million, a 50% increase over the previous year. In 2022, we will continue to deliver new and exciting products to our fans globally.”

In Europe, realme has achieved a new milestone with a YoY growth rate of nearly 450%, making it the fourth largest smartphone brand in the region. Meanwhile in the second largest smartphone market - India, realme has been the only brand among the top 4 to register positive growth, achieving 48 percent growth and capturing 17 percent of market share.

realme 9 pro series will launch globally on 16th of February, and become available for purchase in UAE in March. It has attracted a great deal of anticipation for being among the first with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, and the first smartphone in the mid-range to equip with Sony IMX766 OIS camera. Moreover, realme gears up to enter high-end smartphone market and will launch its most premium flagship ever - realme GT 2 series on February 28th in MWC, Barcelona, which will rival with smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Google.

