Engineer Mahmoud Samy, CEO of RE/MAX Avalon, said that the company is looking forward to developing in the field of investment and the market to keep pace with the new competition over the quality of the product and not on the lack of supply. Excellence and success by providing good service through practicing the best levels of efficiency with the customer in light of all these types of products available in the market.



Samy pointed out that RE/MAX Avalon aims to market the largest projects in Alexandria, and in New Alamein City.



RE/MAX targets, during 2022, the volume of marketing and sales of real estate and various real estate units with a value exceeding 2 billion pounds, especially with its great experience in Alexandria, and Alamein market, and its 4 branches in Alexandria in the areas of Smouha and Glim with a total area of ​​​​1600 meters and 25 administrative and support services employees and works with more than 120 real estate agents and e-marketing channels are the most powerful in Egypt and the Middle East.



Samy confirmed that RE/MAX Avalon is globally present in more than 110 countries with more than 8,500 branches and more than 150 real estate agents work with it. It is the largest real estate marketing company in Egypt.



For his part, Khaled Nasser, Regional Director of RE/MAX Egypt and the UAE, confirmed that Remax is the largest real estate entity in the world, and it started in Egypt 10 years ago with 5 maps. Now it has reached 45 branches in 8 governorates with a total of 1,000 real estate agents in Egypt.



Khaled Nasser added that in the past ten years, one of the biggest difficulties that we faced was changing the idea of ​​workers in the field of real estate marketing, whether those in charge of RE/MAX offices and others.



Pointing out that the change of culture and the change of mindset of real estate developers has made them today ahead of real estate marketers, especially that the field of real estate marketing is a promising field, stressing that in order for this entity to develop, it will develop with the participation of all who aspire to work in this field.



For her part, Dina Baha and Sandy Issa from Digital Essence for e-marketing services confirmed that the company manages more than 10 million dollars annually as advertising globally and that it is Digital Art for many companies, including Talaat Mustafa Group.



Mostafa Megahed, the owner of a software application development company and owner of the 8X CRM program, explained about the developments of the work, which began to develop a CRM system that works in a way that any reports can be printed and approved even in the absence of the customer.



On his part, Dr. Ahmed Hamdy, a human resources consultant at RE/MAX Avalon, about the role of human resources they have used since 2019 and 2020, explaining that in the coming period, the focus with the company’s employees will be hr’s responsibility for competitive advantage and hr branding development, explaining that he will work in the coming period on the policy of And certain salary systems that compete with competing companies in the same field, systems, regulations, vacations, and the career path system in order to preserve the main pillars, who are the workers, adding that there are several advantages and surprises, including financial advantages.



Eng. Mahmoud Samy added during his presentation of the most important objectives of the real estate forum, which is the birth of a new market that serves the real estate triangle (client - developer - broker), which is represented in communication, rapprochement, and responsibility.



Samy explained that there is a graph showing the development of the number of agents, and that he aspires to increase his plan by 50% next year, emphasizing the words of Dr. Ahmed Hamdy regarding the interest in human resources, adding the development of marketing tools, project databases, cooperation protocols, developing CRM relations and finally external representation offices.



Samy addressed a speech to all his fellow developers urging them to appreciate the professional broker and pay attention to real estate quality, in line with the vision of the Egyptian state, integrating with the new market, and finally paying attention to rejecting differences, especially between brokers and developers, stressing that the difference does not generate success because the next market is the professional market directed by the word For agents, he urges them to take responsibility and continue to be creative.



Wissam Rushdy explained that the board of directors has begun to specialize more in Alexandria projects.



Samy has officially announced the names of the new partners, the 2021 partners, who are Dr. Mohamed Hussein, General Manager, Wissam Rushdy, New Capital Sector Manager, Ahmed Abdel Rahim, Commercial Director of Projects, and finally Ali Anwar, Director of Decor Company.



The ceremony included the speech of Engineer Amr Al-Zamil, director of the EGAD office and urban development consultant in Alexandria for state projects, who expressed at the beginning of his speech that there is a difference between the real estate marketer and the architectural marketer, where the first is the one who studies the project and sells goods in the right place, but the architect is for the design and not Guidance, and explained that in his capacity as a consultant, the development class in Alexandria is moving towards the world with the presence of many bridges and projects.

