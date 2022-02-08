PHOTO
The investment process took only a two-hour time of electronic investment procedures related to examining the industrial land, signing the lease contract and completing payments. With a total investment value touching RO 1 million, the project will operate on an area of 12,248 sqm.
Eng. Ali Al Maashani, Acting Director General of Raysut Industrial City, explained that investors can submit investment applications and complete the procedures electronically through Masar Service Centre. “In fact, the promptness of electronic investment procedures happens with the support of Masar Service Centre and the other digital services employed by Madayn, which jointly play a significant role in facilitating these procedures for investors in the industrial cities,” Al Maashani pointed out.
Al Maashani elaborated that the investment activity in Raysut Industrial City is seeing constant growth as there are currently 207 operating projects, which have been localised on 97% of the leasable area. During 2020 and 2021, Raysut Industrial City was able to attract 40 projects. “By the end of 2021, the total investment volume in Raysut Industrial City amounted to more than RO 479 million and the national manpower touched 1,197. Moreover, Madayn is currently aiming at obtaining new expansions in Raysut Industrial City to keep pace with the growing demand, in addition to the development of the newly announced Thumrait Industrial City,” he added.
