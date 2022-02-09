PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This Valentine’s, artisan speciality coffee roastery and café, RAW Coffee Company is set to welcome Dubai based grief support group, Chocoholics and 4get-me-not, a UAE based social enterprise that spearheads efforts to increase awareness of Alzheimer's disease (AD). RAW will play host to the second art exhibition organized by Chocoholics, titled “Raw Emotions On Canvas” on the 14th of February 2022.
“Raw Emotions On Canvas” explores the realm of grief with a special focus on celebrating the lives of lost loved ones and the experiences shared with them. The event aims to provide Chocoholics participants (seniors and caregivers) who are living with grief, a safe environment to share, connect and heal through their artworks.
Open to the public and free of charge, the art exhibition will commence at RAW with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10AM. All those in attendance will get the opportunity to meet and greet the Chocoholics group who will showcase their 30 acrylic paintings. There’s a personal story behind each art and expect seniors to happily narrate their experiences.
Artist, Diana Shaykh will be present to curate the artworks as well as conduct a short painting session with the group. Simultaneously, there will be journaling and poetry reading on grief and love.
One of RAW’s mandates has always been to discover unique ways and means for building and supporting the local community. A growing favourite local spot, RAW has been invested in providing a platform for artists, who may need or require support.
Proceeds from any of the paintings sold will help support and subsidize the Chocoholics bi-monthly grief support meetings and art materials for painting. All paintings and their prices can be viewed on www.4get-me-not.org.
About RAW:
RAW started off as bootleggers, bringing coffee beans to Dubai in suitcases from their favourite roasteries around the world.
Established in July 2007, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, Kim Thompson, and Owner and CEO, Matt Toogood decided it was time to fill the gap for freshly roasted specialty coffee. The coffee beans used at RAW are all organically certified, roasted in small batches, and available to sample from their warehouse roastery, either as single origins or blends.
Post launch, the RAW team quickly expanded to providing support and training to baristas and finding equipment manufacturers. Today, RAW Coffee Company is recognized internationally in the specialty coffee community as the market leader of the UAE specialty coffee segment. Additionally, RAW prides itself in sourcing coffee beans ethically, whilst ensuring the supplying farmers are treated fairly and can make a sustainable living.
RAW offers a complete value proposition for all thing’s coffee related:
- Supply of fresh quality roasted beans
- Barista training
- Imported Italian espresso equipment, including servicing and maintenance
- Consultation on design, menu concepts and optimized workflow for their hospitality partners
The definition of RAW is in its natural condition, fresh, powerful, impressive, and perfect. RAW Coffee Company is a chemical reaction to the stale mundane. An antidote to normality. RAW Coffee Company is not so much a company; it’s more of a quest.
RAW Pillars:
Local – Locally Roasted
Direct – Directly from the Farms
Ethical – Ethically Traded
Our RAW Brands:
RAW Coffee Company
Fundamental by RAW
ReadyRAW
Rocket Fuel
